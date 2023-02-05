Jeremy Renner Gives Update on Upcoming 'Rennervations' Series amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident

"As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU...I hope you're ready," Renner wrote on Instagram

By
Published on February 5, 2023 06:20 PM
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Photo: Venturelli/Getty

Jeremy Renner isn't letting anything slow his plans down.

The actor — who recently suffered a near-fatal snowplow accident — shared on Instagram Sunday that his upcoming Disney+ series, Rennervations, is still scheduled to hit the streaming service once he's recovered.

"We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon," Renner, 52, wrote alongside a location shot from the show. "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe…I hope you're ready!"

Last December, prior to his accident, the Marvel actor announced that his new series would be debuting early this year.

"There's no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most! Don't miss #Rennervations, coming soon to @disneyplus," Renner captioned a post of the show's teaser trailer.

Rennervations is a four-part original series embracing Renner's "lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs," the official press kit reads.

"Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same."

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy Renner Suffered Snowplow Accident While Trying to Save Nephew, Says Sheriff's Office Report

On the first day of the New Year, Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," which included breaking multiple bones, in an attempt to save his nephew from being run over by a snowplow.

On Jan. 21, Renner shared a post on Instagram of himself in a bed receiving what appeared to be physical therapy.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years...Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," Renner began the caption.

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Renner concluded. "Love and blessings to you all."

