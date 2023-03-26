Jeremy Renner Up and Walking in Recovery Update: '#Mindful'

Jeremy Renner is back on his feet!

The Avengers actor, 52, shared a recovery update to social media on Sunday, posting a video of him walking on a treadmill months after the New Year's Day accident that left him severely injured.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," Renner wrote on Twitter, along with the captions "#mindful," "#intended" and "#recovery."

In the 15-second clip, Renner can be seen inside of a high-end treadmill — over two months after he broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries following the accident at his property outside Reno, Nev., in January.

During the video, Renner speaks with another man to his side and explains that the device is like "having a cane." On his Instagram Story, he captioned the clip with, "Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will."

Renner's accident left the actor in "critical but stable condition" after the a snow plow (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of snow.

In an update this week, the Marvel star celebrated the return of the PistenBully snow removal vehicle. The device was previously taken by the Washoe County Sheriff's Department and was analyzing it in order to "rule out any potential mechanical failure of why it may have started to roll." At the time, authorities said this was a normal process for any of their investigations.

"She's finally making her way home! 🙏 😃," the Avengers actor wrote alongside an image of his machine returning to his home.

"The cat get[s] a police escort... Feels like The Green Mile!" Renner wrote over a second video, which shows the vehicle rolling down a paved road.

Venturelli/Getty

One of Renner's last major updates on his ongoing recovery came on Feb. 27, when he shared a clip to his Instagram Story showing one of his legs resting while the other pedals on a fitness machine. "Whatever it Takes," Renner wrote over the video, in reference to a line spoken by his Marvel costar Chris Evans in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Renner also shared the words "Mental Recovery Too" on a second slide, which included a photo of himself reading The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo.

Also last month, Renner checked in with fans about his Disney+ series Rennervations and penned, "Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me."

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all," he wrote before that, in late January.

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

Renner, his family, and his friends have also used humor to assist on his road to recovery, as he shared a sweet video to his Instagram Story this month of his nephew Auggie giving a flawless impersonation of his Avengers role.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So, Uncle Jeremy... I can do the thing that you do with your eyebrow," said Auggie, before tilting his head down and raising his left brow. "Is that the thing? That it?" he asked his parents, who responded: "100 percent. That's what it is."

Renner shared the video to Instagram, writing: "My nephew had more to share with his 'not dead uncle.'"