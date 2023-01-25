Jeremy Renner Suffered Snowplow Accident While Trying to Save Nephew, Says Sheriff's Office Report

The Avengers star, 52, did not engage the machine's emergency brake, which caused the snowplow to begin sliding, an incident report obtained by CNN states

By
Published on January 25, 2023 10:09 AM

Jeremy Renner was trying to save a family member from being run over by a snowplow when the vehicle began to slide and crushed the actor, according to an incident report released by authorities in Nevada.

The Jan. 1 accident resulted in the Avengers star, 52, suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," and breaking 30-plus bones.

A report obtained by CNN from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows that Renner used the machine to help move his adult nephew's truck from the driveway after significant snowfall hit the area.

However, the PistenBully snow groomer began to slide, causing Renner to "exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," and that's when the machine began to move sideways down a hill, according to the report.

TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Venturelli/Getty

"Once he was off the PistenBully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," the report reads. "He feared the PistenBully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully."

The actor then re-entered the cab of the snowplow by climbing onto its moving track, which resulted in him being "pulled under the left side track," the report notes.

The report states that Renner's nephew was able to render aid until authorities arrived, as family members called 911.

The report also found that the brake light indicator was not working and "mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident."

"Although the PistenBully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the PistenBully from moving forward," according to the report.

Renner was airlifted to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery the next day, and he now faces a long recovery.

Jeremy Renner in hospital
Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Since the accident, the Mayor of Kingstown star has shared updates on his progress, and has been appreciative for the outpouring of support he's received.

On Saturday, Renner shared a post on Instagram of himself in a bed receiving what appeared to be physical therapy.

In the caption of his post, Renner wrote, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️."

The actor then said that he wanted "to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all."

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Renner concluded. "Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."

