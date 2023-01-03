Jeremy Renner Speaks Out for First Time Since Accident, Shares Photo from Hospital Bed

Jeremy Renner is thanking fans for their support two days after suffering serious injuries in a snowplow accident.

The Hawkeye actor, 51, broke his silence on Tuesday, sharing a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram.

"Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote in the caption.

Renner sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being involved in a snowplow accident on his property in Reno, Nevada, on New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, and was airlifted to a hospital. He underwent surgery on Jan. 2, and afterward, he remained in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition at the time.

A rep told PEOPLE Tuesday that Renner was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall."

"So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out," the rep added.

In a previous statement from that day, Renner's rep said, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Jeremy Renner. Jesse Grant/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Renner is dad to daughter Ava Berlin, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.

The actor was the only party involved in the incident, according to local authorities. Following the accident, a rep told PEOPLE that "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." Shortly after, a source said Renner's injuries were "extensive," while a rep said he remained in "critical but stable condition."

Renner is best known for playing Avengers hero Hawkeye in the popular Marvel movies, as well as roles in 2012's The Bourne Legacy, 2013's American Hustle and 2015's Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. He earned Academy Award nominations for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010).