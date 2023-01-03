Jeremy Renner Speaks Out for First Time Since Accident, Shares Photo from Hospital Bed

The actor shared on Instagram that he's currently "too messed up now to type"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 06:43 PM

Jeremy Renner is thanking fans for their support two days after suffering serious injuries in a snowplow accident.

The Hawkeye actor, 51, broke his silence on Tuesday, sharing a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram.

"Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote in the caption.

Renner sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being involved in a snowplow accident on his property in Reno, Nevada, on New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, and was airlifted to a hospital. He underwent surgery on Jan. 2, and afterward, he remained in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition at the time.

A rep told PEOPLE Tuesday that Renner was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall."

"So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out," the rep added.

In a previous statement from that day, Renner's rep said, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner. Jesse Grant/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Renner is dad to daughter Ava Berlin, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.

The actor was the only party involved in the incident, according to local authorities. Following the accident, a rep told PEOPLE that "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." Shortly after, a source said Renner's injuries were "extensive," while a rep said he remained in "critical but stable condition."

Renner is best known for playing Avengers hero Hawkeye in the popular Marvel movies, as well as roles in 2012's The Bourne Legacy, 2013's American Hustle and 2015's Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. He earned Academy Award nominations for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010).

Related Articles
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Was Helping Family, Neighbors Clear 'Large Snowfall' amid Power Outages Before Accident
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film 'Jeanne du Barry'
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Infidelity in First Marriage: 'Dysfunctional from Day One'
Allison Williams Says She Was Called 'Delusional' for Predicting Get Out Oscar Nominations: I Was 'Right'
Allison Williams Says She Was Called 'Delusional' for Predicting 'Get Out' Oscar Love: I Was 'Right'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Harry Melling arrives at "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: J.K. Rowling attends "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
'Harry Potter' Alum Harry Melling Reacts to J.K. Rowling's Controversial Transgender Comments
Another day, another bevy of beauties for Leo DiCaprio as he continues his winter vacation in St Bart’s
Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Living It Up with Friends on a Yacht in St. Bart's During New Year's Vacation
Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Canceled Batgirl Movie
Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Canceled 'Batgirl' Movie
Hugh Grant and Daniel Craig
Hugh Grant Jokes He's 'Married to James Bond' in 'Glass Onion'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Simu Liu attends UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Simu Liu Says 'Barbie' Is 'About Finding Your Inner Beauty': 'You Don't Have to Be Blonde, White'
Amy Schumer Wishes Her Husband Chris a Happy Birthday: 'I Can Stand You'
Amy Schumer Wishes Her Husband Chris Fischer a Happy Birthday: 'I Can Stand You'
Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan
Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan Among 2023 Golden Globe Awards Presenters
Kate Bosworth/Justin Long Exchange Love Notes on Her 40th
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Swap Romantic Notes on Her 40th Birthday: 'My Love and My Light'
Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner arrives at the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Mark Ruffalo Asks Fans to Pray for 'Speedy Recovery' of 'Brother' Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Out of Surgery After Suffering 'Blunt Chest Trauma and Orthopedic Injuries' from Accident
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Has 'Extensive' Injuries Following New Year's Day Snowplow Accident