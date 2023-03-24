Jeremy Renner Celebrates His Snowplow's Return After Accident: 'Finally Making Her Way Home'

Jeremy Renner is celebrating the return of his snowplow, which ran him over in a New Year's Day accident that left him severely injured.

On Thursday night, Renner, 52, shared two images of his PistenBully snow removal vehicle on his Instagram Story as he wrote that the machine is returning to his home.

"She's finally making her way home! 🙏 😃," the Avengers actor wrote in one picture showing three people working with the machine, with one man in the vehicle's driver's seat giving the camera a thumbs-up sign.

"The cat get[s] a police escort... Feels like The Green Mile!" Renner wrote over a second video, which shows the vehicle rolling down a paved road with a police cruiser in front of it.

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries following the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, in January, which initially left the actor in "critical but stable condition" after the vehicle (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of snow.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a January press conference that the sheriff's department had taken possession of the Hawkeye actor's PistenBully and was analyzing it in order to "rule out any potential mechanical failure of why it may have started to roll." This was a normal process for any of their investigations, Balaam clarified at the time.

A report obtained by CNN from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 25 shows that Renner used the machine to help move his adult nephew's truck from the driveway after significant snowfall hit the area when the incident occurred.

The PistenBully snow groomer began to slide, causing Renner to "exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," and that's when the machine began to move sideways down a hill and "pulled" the actor "under the left side track" as he attempted to re-enter the vehicle, per a report.

The report also found that the snowplow's brake light indicator was not working and "mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident."

"Although the PistenBully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the PistenBully from moving forward," according to the report.

Renner last provided fans with an update on his ongoing recovery on Feb. 27, when he shared a clip on his Instagram Story showing one of his legs resting while the other pedaled on a fitness machine while he sits, using his arm and a tool to assist with the movements.

"Whatever it Takes," Renner wrote over the video, in reference to a line spoken by his Marvel costar Chris Evans in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.