Jeremy Renner Is Shutting Down His App After ‘Clever Individuals’ Began Impersonating Him

Jeremy Renner is saying goodbye to his app — and he’s blaming trolls.

The Avengers: Endgame actor, 48, broke the news to his fans in a message from inside the app, which he launched in 2017 as a way to connect more closely with his fans.

“The app has jumped the shark. Literally,” Renner began. “Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app I have asked ESCAPEX, the company [that] runs this app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased any stars over the last 90 days.”

He continued, “What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can’t or won’t condone.”

“My sincere apologies for this to have not turned out the way it was intended,” Renner added. “To all the super-fans who have supported me with your words or encouragement, amazing art, stories and time shared on the app, a genuine THANK YOU and I hope to see you on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.”

The Jeremy Renner app provided a space for people to gather and watch exclusive content and win prizes like Renner’s original music, photos and behind-the-scenes live streams of the actor.

Users on the app could buy “stars” or earn them by being active on the app. The more stars accumulated, the higher a user was ranked.

While Renner hoped the app would be one fans could enjoy, comedy writer Stefan Heck wrote an essay titled “I Broke The Official Jeremy Renner App By Posting The Word ‘Porno’ On It” for Deadspin on Tuesday.

In response to Renner’s post asking what fans’ plans were over the Labor Day weekend, Heck commented he would be looking at pornography on his computer as a joke.

Returning to the app days later, Heck wrote, “Dozens of false Renners had sprouted up, sowing chaos and pretending to like porno. Legitimate Renner fans were rightfully confused and terrified.”

As a form of apology, Heck said he’s left the app “a five star review.”

While the actor’s app may not have worked out in the long run, the Marvel star still has other outlets to look forward to — including his upcoming Disney+ show Hawkeye.