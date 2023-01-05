Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' During Hospital Stay

"Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you for you love," Jeremy Renner wrote on Instagram

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 10:06 AM

Jeremy Renner is sharing a lighthearted moment from his stay in the ICU.

On Thursday morning, Renner, 51, posted a video to his Instagram Story of his mother and sister comforting him from his hospital bed after the actor suffered serious injuries in a snowplow accident.

In the video, Renner's sister can be seen massaging his head and making her brother laugh as their mother looks on during what the actor wrote was a "spa moment to lift my spirits."

"He's so sexy, yeah," Renner's sister can be heard saying in the video as the camera closes in on Renner's face.

"Literally, look at all that blood," she adds, as Renner indicates that the "spa moment" served as his first time bathing since he was injured by a 14,330-lb. snowplow while he cleared snow from his property on New Year's Day.

Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' in ICU
Jeremy Renner/Instagram

"First shower in definitely a week or so," Renner says in the video. "Gross!"

"ICU SPA MOMENT TO LIFT MY SPIRITS," the Avengers actor wrote alongside the video on his Story. "Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you for your love."

Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' in ICU
Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Renner's Instagram Story post was the second time he's shared an update since he was airlifted from his home to a hospital on Sunday and underwent surgery on Monday.

On Tuesday evening, the actor shared a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram thanking fans and supporters for their support in the wake of his injuries.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote in the caption.

A rep told PEOPLE Tuesday that Renner was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall."

Meanwhile, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference Tuesday that Renner was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before when the incident occurred.

Several of Renner's friends and costars including Evangeline Lilly, Hailee Steinfeld and Chris Hemsworth have all wished the actor well in his recovery, with Lilly, 43, writing on Instagram that Renner has "always been one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood,"

Related Articles
THE HURT LOCKER
Evangeline Lilly Sends Well Wishes to Costar Jeremy Renner After Accident: 'You Are So Strong'
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' by 14,300-Lb. Snowplow in 'Tragic Accident,' Says Sheriff
Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner attend the UK Fan Screening of "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021
Hailee Steinfeld Sends 'Hawkeye' Costar Jeremy Renner 'Love and Prayers' After Accident: 'Come on Partner'
Chris Hemsworth attends the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" Special Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images); Isla Fisher attends a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images)
Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Isla Fisher, More Send Well Wishes to Jeremy Renner After Snowplow Accident
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Was Helping Family, Neighbors Clear 'Large Snowfall' amid Power Outages Before Accident
Jeremy Renner in hospital
Jeremy Renner Speaks Out for First Time Since Accident, Shares Photo from Hospital Bed
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Has 'Extensive' Injuries Following New Year's Day Snowplow Accident
Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner arrives at the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Mark Ruffalo Asks Fans to Pray for 'Speedy Recovery' of 'Brother' Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Out of Surgery After Suffering 'Blunt Chest Trauma and Orthopedic Injuries' from Accident
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner in 'Critical But Stable Condition' After a Snowplow Accident, His Rep Confirms
Easton Oliverson
Parents of Little Leaguer Who Injured Head in Bunk Bed Fall Sues League, Bed Manufacturer
Victor Steeman and Netherlands and Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team prepares to start on the grid during the WorldSuperSport300 Race 2 during the WorldSBK Misano - Race 2 on June 13, 2021 in Misano Adriatico, Italy. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari/Getty Images); https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=634942573308207&set=a.139569402845529 Flora van Limbeek Snorsoedtp4 h0i004 1 i5519 M fc6 1 , cua4t 0 y 2 u1gl4tc f 5 g 3 g a 6f02cu85 ·
Dutch Motorcycle Rider Victor Steeman's Mother Dies of Heart Attack 2 Days After His Death
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSWrtJ8hl7z/?hl=en robertcormier "When your passion and purpose are greater than your fear and excuses, you will find a way." Edited · 213w
Robert Cormier's Family Is 'Devastated' After Actor Died at 33 in 'Tragic Accident'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch3T8b8jtNz/. Easton Oliverson Little Leaguer Heads Home
Little Leaguer, 12, Heads Home After Emergency Surgery for Brain Injury After Falling from Bunk Bed
Comedian Lil Duval Reveals He Was Hit by a Car
Comedian Lil Duval Airlifted to Hospital After Being Hit by a Car at 'Full Speed' While Riding ATV
Easton Oliverson, Little League player
Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson Taken Off Breathing Tube as He Recovers from Brain Injury