Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' During Hospital Stay

Jeremy Renner is sharing a lighthearted moment from his stay in the ICU.

On Thursday morning, Renner, 51, posted a video to his Instagram Story of his mother and sister comforting him from his hospital bed after the actor suffered serious injuries in a snowplow accident.

In the video, Renner's sister can be seen massaging his head and making her brother laugh as their mother looks on during what the actor wrote was a "spa moment to lift my spirits."

"He's so sexy, yeah," Renner's sister can be heard saying in the video as the camera closes in on Renner's face.

"Literally, look at all that blood," she adds, as Renner indicates that the "spa moment" served as his first time bathing since he was injured by a 14,330-lb. snowplow while he cleared snow from his property on New Year's Day.

"First shower in definitely a week or so," Renner says in the video. "Gross!"

"ICU SPA MOMENT TO LIFT MY SPIRITS," the Avengers actor wrote alongside the video on his Story. "Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you for your love."

Renner's Instagram Story post was the second time he's shared an update since he was airlifted from his home to a hospital on Sunday and underwent surgery on Monday.

On Tuesday evening, the actor shared a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram thanking fans and supporters for their support in the wake of his injuries.

"Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote in the caption.

A rep told PEOPLE Tuesday that Renner was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall."

Meanwhile, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference Tuesday that Renner was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before when the incident occurred.

Several of Renner's friends and costars including Evangeline Lilly, Hailee Steinfeld and Chris Hemsworth have all wished the actor well in his recovery, with Lilly, 43, writing on Instagram that Renner has "always been one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood,"