Jeremy Renner Shares 'Thank You' Message with Fans Following 'Rennervations' Premiere

Jeremy Renner made his first public event appearance since his New Year's Day snowplow accident on Tuesday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on April 12, 2023 10:48 AM
Jeremy Renner
Photo: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Jeremy Renner is feeling thankful after his return to the red carpet.

Following Tuesday night's premiere of Rennner's new Disney+ series Rennervations — which marked the 52-year-old's first public event appearance since his devastating Jan. 1 snowplow accident — the actor shared a photo of himself on the red carpet to his Instagram Story early Wednesday as he thanked fans for their support in recent months.

"Thank you from the bottom of my ❤️," Renner wrote in a caption to the photo, tagging the official Disney+ account.

Renner walked hand-in-hand with his 10-year-old daughter Ava Berlin Renner during Tuesday night's event at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles and was seen using a cane to aid his movement.

At the event, the Avengers: Endgame star told PEOPLE that he was "overflowing with gratitude and excitement unlike [anything] I've felt in a very, very long time," as he was joined by his family for the series' premiere.

Jeremy Renner Instagram

"Because it's not a movie that I'm promoting, It's not a show, it's my, it's my life, man, this is what I do," he said of Rennervations, which features the actor as he assists charities by reconstructing decommissioned vehicles for new uses for communities around thew world.

Renner told PEOPLE that the event served as his "first time to kind of get out of my bed and out of rehab and, you know, to be on my feet and be out in the world."

"It's intense, you know, for me, it's a lot, but it's a step in the direction I want to be going, right?" he said. "And this is exactly what I want to be doing and exactly where I want my life to be right now."

The Avengers actor broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after surviving the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, on New Year's Day.

Renner was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow, which weighs at least 14,330 pounds, ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow. He was attempting to save his nephew when the accident happened.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy Renner Walks and Dances with a Cane During First Talk Show Appearance Since Snowplow Accident

During a Q&A session moderated by Jimmy Kimmel following the Rennervations premiere Tuesday, Renner said that he still intends still use the massive snowplow involved in the Jan. 1 accident.

"We got so much snow up there," he said. "My mom wants to … light it on fire — and it would be a whole party, lighting it on fire — but no, that thing's amazing. I love this thing."

He added, "It is a necessity, and it's how you get to the house when you've got these giant snowstorms. I just gotta learn to drive it better."

The first three episodes of Rennervations are now streaming on Disney+.

