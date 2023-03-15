Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Note from Nephew as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident: 'Love My Little Man'

Jeremy Renner is sharing an adorable update on his recovery.

On Wednesday, the Avengers star, 52, posted a photo to his Instagram Story showing a note written by his nephew Auggie that showed appreciation for his superhero actor uncle more than two months after his New Year's Day snowplow accident.

"I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers)," the note in the photo reads. "I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident."

Renner stars as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and led the recent Disney+ series of the same name.

"Love my little man 🙏 ❤️🙏," Renner wrote in a caption placed below the note. "Bless you Auggie."

The actor also shared a photo of two stuffed animal sloths on his Story shortly after posting the note, describing the photo as "my inside feelings."

Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Renner last provided fans with an update on his ongoing recovery on Feb. 27, when he shared a clip to his Instagram Story showing one of his legs resting while the other pedals on a fitness machine while he sits, using his arm and a tool to assist with the movements.

"Whatever it Takes," Renner wrote over the video, in reference to a line spoken by his Marvel costar Chris Evans in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Renner wrote "Mental Recovery Too" on another slide, which included a photo of himself reading The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo near the fireplace.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier in February, the Avengers actor checked in with fans about his upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations and wrote, "Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me."

Jeremy Renner/Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Prior to that, Renner — who underwent multiple surgeries after the serious accident that happened on his property near Reno, Nevada — wrote on Instagram Jan. 21, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

In February, Renner's Hurt Locker and Marvel costar Evangeline Lilly shared what it was like visiting him in the aftermath of the accident, saying he was using a wheelchair and laughing with friends.

RELATED VIDEO: Evangeline Lilly Gives Update on Jeremy Renner's Recovery: In a Wheelchair, 'Laughing' with Friends

"He has recovered like a mo-fo," Lilly, 43, told Access. "I walked in his house and got chicken skin, 'cause I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?' I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move."

"He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends," she added at the time. "It's a miracle, a straight-up miracle."