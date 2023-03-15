Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Note from Nephew as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident: 'Love My Little Man'

"I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident," Jeremy Renner's nephew wrote in a note

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 04:39 PM
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Jeremy Renner is sharing an adorable update on his recovery.

On Wednesday, the Avengers star, 52, posted a photo to his Instagram Story showing a note written by his nephew Auggie that showed appreciation for his superhero actor uncle more than two months after his New Year's Day snowplow accident.

"I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers)," the note in the photo reads. "I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident."

Renner stars as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and led the recent Disney+ series of the same name.

"Love my little man 🙏 ❤️🙏," Renner wrote in a caption placed below the note. "Bless you Auggie."

The actor also shared a photo of two stuffed animal sloths on his Story shortly after posting the note, describing the photo as "my inside feelings."

Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Note from Nephew: 'Very Lucky That My Uncle is Alive'
Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Renner last provided fans with an update on his ongoing recovery on Feb. 27, when he shared a clip to his Instagram Story showing one of his legs resting while the other pedals on a fitness machine while he sits, using his arm and a tool to assist with the movements.

"Whatever it Takes," Renner wrote over the video, in reference to a line spoken by his Marvel costar Chris Evans in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Renner wrote "Mental Recovery Too" on another slide, which included a photo of himself reading The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo near the fireplace.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier in February, the Avengers actor checked in with fans about his upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations and wrote, "Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me."

Jeremy Renner/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Jeremy Renner attends Marvel Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of "Hawkeye" at El Capitan Theatre on November 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jeremy Renner/Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Prior to that, Renner — who underwent multiple surgeries after the serious accident that happened on his property near Reno, Nevada — wrote on Instagram Jan. 21, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

In February, Renner's Hurt Locker and Marvel costar Evangeline Lilly shared what it was like visiting him in the aftermath of the accident, saying he was using a wheelchair and laughing with friends.

RELATED VIDEO: Evangeline Lilly Gives Update on Jeremy Renner's Recovery: In a Wheelchair, 'Laughing' with Friends

"He has recovered like a mo-fo," Lilly, 43, told Access. "I walked in his house and got chicken skin, 'cause I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?' I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move."

"He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends," she added at the time. "It's a miracle, a straight-up miracle."

Related Articles
Jeremy Renner/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Jeremy Renner attends Marvel Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of "Hawkeye" at El Capitan Theatre on November 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jeremy Renner Gives Look at Pedaling Exercise 2 Months After Accident: 'Whatever It Takes'
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Gives Inside Look at 'Electric Stimulation Workout' While on Road to Recovery
Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night
Paul Rudd Says Jeremy Renner Is 'Doing Well' While Recovering from Snowplow Accident: 'The Best Guy'
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Jokes He's 'in the Shop Now, Working on Me' amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes as He Recovers from Hospital: 'Made My Spirits Sing'
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' in ICU
Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' During Hospital Stay
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Himself in His Hospital Bed amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" Special Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images); TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 13: Actor Hugh Dillon attends the 'Long Time Running' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 13, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/WireImage)
Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Assembles Famous Friends to Repurpose Vehicles and Revitalize Communities in 'Rennervations'
Jeremy Renner ; Evangeline Lilly
Evangeline Lilly Gives Update on Jeremy Renner's Recovery: In a Wheelchair, 'Laughing' with Friends
Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner a 'Speedy Recovery'
Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner a 'Speedy Recovery' After Snowplow Accident: 'That's a Lot of Bones'
Jeremy Renner Shares Another Recovery Update from the Hospital Following Snowplow Accident ( https://www.instagram.com/jeremyrenner/?hl=en
Jeremy Renner Thanks ICU Medical Staff in Another Recovery Update from the Hospital
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Gives Update on Upcoming 'Rennervations' Series amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Says Melting Snow Outside His Home 'Brings Hope' After Snowplow Accident