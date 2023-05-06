Jeremy Renner Shares Recovery Update After Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident: 'The Body Is Miraculous'

Jeremy Renner is getting back into form.

The Hawkeye actor, 52, shared a video on Instagram of his training and updated fans on his recovery progress after he was hospitalized due to a snowplow accident on Jan. 1.

"UPDATE: I've decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive," Renner said in the caption of the post.

"The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc.)," Renner continued. "Encouraged after this warm up to press on (don't tell my PT). 😂."

In the short clip, Renner could be seen using a pulley connected to a machine as he did several exercises to work out his leg muscles despite his fractured tibia, which is the bone in the leg that forms at the top part of a person's knee down to their ankle, according to Cleveland Clinic.

He could be seen using the pulley to hop from side to side in a deep squat, before switching to doing a few sets of pull-ups with the pulley. He then broke into running motions with his feet in order to stretch out his calf muscles. He did a few more deep squats and stretched out his limbs before ending the video.

Several of the star's friends cheered him on from the comments including Ryan Reynolds who wrote, "That's the stuff!!!❤️❤️❤️." His fellow Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D costar Clark Gregg commented, "Let's go!!!!🔥🔥🔥"

The Avengers actor has kept fans updated on his ongoing recovery in the months following his snow plow accident. He suffered more than 30 broken bones and required multiple surgeries after he was run over by a 7-ton snowplow.

Last month, the star showed off his incredible progress by sharing a clip of himself working out for the first time by lifting a pair of dumbbells since his hospitalization. He also shared the sweet motivational messages left by his 10-year-old daughter, Ava Berlin Renner, around the gym.

"My daughter inspires me…what inspires you?" he wrote alongside photos of the hand-written messages from Ava. "She leaves me post-it notes all over to keep me going!!"

The Oscar nominee recently walked hand-in-hand with his daughter at the premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations, in which Renner helps out charities by reconstructing decommissioned vehicles for new uses.

Renner noted to PEOPLE on the red carpet that the event served as his "first time to kind of get out of my bed and out of rehab and, you know, to be on my feet and be out in the world. It's intense, you know, for me, it's a lot, but it's a step in the direction I want to be going, right? And this is exactly what I want to be doing and exactly where I want my life to be right now."