Jeremy Renner Shares Photo of His 'Process' as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident: 'This Pain, Agony'

Jeremy Renner makes his first television appearance since his Jan. 1 snowplow accident in Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview, airing Thursday

Published on April 5, 2023 03:59 PM
Jeremy Renner
Photo: Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Jeremy Renner's recovery from his Jan. 1 snowplow accident is all about progress.

On Wednesday, the Avengers: Endgame star — whose upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer is set to air Thursday — re-shared a photo on his Instagram Story showing him working with chiropractic sports physician Christopher Vincent as a camera crew looks on.

"This pain, agony, soreness … Ain't nothing but PROGRESS," Renner, 52, wrote in a caption over the photo.

Vincent, whose Instagram profile lists him as a "health & wellness advisor" and "longevity expert" in addition to his work as a chiropractic sports physician, shared uplifting words about Renner's recovery in his own Instagram post Wednesday as he promoted the actor's upcoming interview.

"Most people would just accept that life will never be the same after a near-death accident, but some simply won't accept it," the doctor wrote in a caption to his Instagram post, which showed three photos of him observing Renner.

Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner/Instagram

"Great work, @jeremyrenner; you will be back stronger and healthier than you were before," he added in his caption.

Renner previously shared a video on Twitter of himself walking on the treadmill device on March 26. In the video, he could be heard telling a man standing to the side that the device is like "having a cane" and that he was walking with "only 40% of my weight."

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," the actor wrote on Twitter at the time.

The clip came more than two months after the New Year's Day accident at Renner's property outside Reno, Nevada, which initially left the actor in "critical but stable condition" after a snow plow (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of snow. He broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after surviving the accident.

Renner's upcoming interview with Sawyer was teased on Good Morning America Wednesday, as the ABC morning show aired moments from the 911 calls sent after Renner's accident. In one moment from the interview, Renner recalled thinking he would have died if his nephew Alex had not been there.

"If I was there, on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die," Renner told Sawyer in the clip shared on GMA. "And surely, I would've. Surely. But I wasn't alone — [I was with] my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came."

As Sawyer, 77, mentioned that Renner wrote a goodbye note to his family while in critical condition in the hospital, the actor began to tear up.

"I'm writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family," he said in the clip shared by GMA.

Following Renner's upcoming interview, the actor is expected to attend the Los Angeles premiere of Rennervations on Tuesday, April 11, for a screening and live Q&A portion of the new series.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview airs Thursday, April 6, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on ABC News.

