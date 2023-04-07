Jeremy Renner Shares What Last Words to Family Would've Been in Note: 'Don't Let Me Live on Tubes'

"'If my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, just let me go now,' " Renner's note to his family read, he tearfully revealed to Diane Sawyer

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 09:32 AM
Jeremy Renner Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner. Photo: abc

Jeremy Renner didn't want to write what could have been his final words to his family, but he had one request he couldn't ignore.

Speaking with Diane Sawyer in an interview that aired on ABC Thursday — Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph — the 52-year-old actor emotionally recalled what the note he labored to compile in his phone from the hospital said, immediately following his near-death snowplow accident on Jan. 1.

"I'm writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family," said Renner.

He teared up before revealing what the note said: "'Don't let me live on tubes, on a machine. And if my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, just let me go now.' "

Renner was trying to save his nephew from being run over by a snowplow when the vehicle began to slide and crushed the actor, according to an incident report released by authorities in Nevada in January.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Diane Sawyer and Jeremy Renner. ABC News

The New Year's Day accident resulted in Renner suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and breaking 30-plus bones, requiring him to undergo multiple surgeries as a result.

He was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow.

Renner also got visibly emotional when recalling telling his family "I'm sorry" in sign language from his hospital bed, as he couldn't yet speak.

"I was signing that ... 'cause I am. I'm sorry," the Oscar nominee told Sawyer, 77. "I mean, I did that to them. And it's my responsibility, you know? I feel bad that my actions caused so much pain."

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy Renner Suffered Snowplow Accident While Trying to Save Nephew, Says Sheriff's Office Report

When asked by the journalist whether he remembers the pain, Renner said, "Oh, all of it. I was awake through every moment."

Family, fans, friends and colleagues, including several of Renner's Marvel costars, have rallied around the Hawkeye actor in the wake of his accident and the three months since.

Renner recalled to Sawyer thinking he would have died if his nephew Alex had not been there immediately following the incident.

"If I was there, on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die," he said. "And surely, I would've. Surely. But I wasn't alone — [I was with] my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came."

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph is available to stream on Hulu now.

Related Articles
Daisy Ridley Star Wars - The Force Awakens - 2015 Director: J.J. Abrams Lucasfilm/Bad Robot/Walt Disney Studios USA Scene Still Fantasy Star Wars: Épisode VII - Le réveil de la Force
Daisy Ridley to Reprise Role as Rey in New 'Star Wars' Film Set After 'Rise of Skywalker': I'm 'Thrilled'
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Actors Brian Geraghty, Jeremy Renner, and Anthony Mackie pose for a portrait during the 2008 Toronto International Film Festival held at the Sutton Place Hotel on September 9, 2008 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)
Jeremy Renner Says Marvel, 'Hurt Locker' Costar Anthony Mackie 'Was at My Bedside' After Snowplow Injury
HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 07: Actor Jeremy Renner and mother Valerie arrive at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Jokes His Mom Read Him Stephen King in Hospital Like 'Dr. Seuss' After Snowplow Accident
jeremy-renner.jpg
Jeremy Renner Reveals What 'Scared' Daughter Ava, 10, Told Him After His Tragic Snowplow Accident
Barb Fletcher Jeremy renner 2019112515
Jeremy Renner's Neighbor Thinks He 'Did Pass Away for a Couple Seconds' After Snowplow Accident
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Impresses Fans with His Spanish-Speaking While Promoting 'Air': 'Way to Go'
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff arrive at the "A Good Person" UK Premiere at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 08, 2023 in London, England.
Florence Pugh Wishes Ex Zach Braff Happy 48th Birthday: 'Thanks for Being an Awesome Director'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: John Leguizamo attends the HBO "The Survivor" New York Premiere at Temple Emanu-El on April 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images); Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from Nintendo and Illumination.
Original 'Mario' Star John Leguizamo Won't Watch New Film Due to Lack of Representation: 'They Messed Up'
Michael J. Fox in "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie," coming soon to Apple TV+
Michael J. Fox Reveals Private Journey with Parkinson's Disease in Trailer for 'Still' Documentary
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso 'Air' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Mar 2023
Matt Damon Marks Sweet Relationship Milestone on 'Tonight Show': 'It's 20 Years Since I Met Lucy'
Todd Phillips, Lady Gaga Confirm ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ Production Has Wrapped
Lady Gaga Shares New Photo from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' as Sequel Ends Filming: 'That's a Wrap'
Jack Black
Jack Black Opens Up About What 'Surprised' Him Most as a Dad: 'How Much I Worry' [Exclusive]
Jeremy Renner, Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner 'Refuses' to Be 'Haunted,' 'Victimized' by Snowplow Accident: 'I Shifted the Narrative'
Jeremy Renner, Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner's Neighbor Says His Head Looked 'Cracked' Open After Snowplow Accident: 'I Could See White'
Gina Rodriguez Shares First Glimpse of Baby Son and Reveals He's Called Charlie
Gina Rodriguez Shares First Glimpse of Baby Son and Reveals His Name, Charlie
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo of His 'Process' as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident: 'This Pain, Agony'