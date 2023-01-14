Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Himself in His Hospital Bed amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner's sister Kym Renner recently told PEOPLE her brother was "crushing all progress goals"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

and Shafiq Najib
Published on January 14, 2023 11:53 AM
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Photo: Venturelli/Getty

Jeremy Renner is continuing his recovery process after a scary New Year's Day snowplow accident on his property in Reno, Nevada.

On Friday, Renner, 52, posted from his hospital bed via his Instagram Story, sharing a video of himself being taken into a room by a nurse for a medical scan. "I wish you all a very special night," he wrote over the clip.

A source close to Renner told PEOPLE earlier this week that while the actor is on the mend, he faces "a long road to recovery."

"Jeremy is making positive progress," continued the source, echoing a sentiment from Renner's sister Kym, who also told PEOPLE that The Avengers star was "crushing all progress goals."

https://www.instagram.com/stories/jeremyrenner/3015341632943555767/?hl=en. Jeremy Renner/Instagram
Jeremy Renner/Instagram

The actor has been hospitalized since Jan. 1, when he was airlifted to a local medical center. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery the next day.

Since then, fans and famous friends alike — including Evangeline Lilly, Hailee Steinfeld and Chris Hemsworth — have all wished the actor well in his recovery, with Lilly, 43, writing on Instagram that Renner has "always been one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood."

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner. Jesse Grant/Getty

A source told PEOPLE that the messages have warmed Renner's heart as he embarks on the arduous journey of healing. Said the source, "He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support."

"If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around," sister Kym recently told PEOPLE about her brother's progress. "He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

Renner has expressed gratitude in several Instagram posts.

The actor gave his first update to fans on Jan. 3, posting a hospital bed selfie to Instagram and thanking well-wishers for their support. "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Two days later, he shared a video to his Instagram Story where his sister could be seen massaging his head and making her brother laugh as their mother looked on during what the actor wrote was a "spa moment to lift my spirits."

On Jan. 6, he posted an image on his Instagram Story surrounded by hospital staff alongside a message of gratitude. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote alongside the image with a series of prayer emojis beneath the photo.

