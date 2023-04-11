Jeremy Renner Says 'I'm Overflowing with Gratitude' on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Accident (Exclusive)

Jeremy Renner is back in business.

The 52-year-old actor made his triumphant, poignant return to the red carpet on Tuesday for the premiere of his upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations, marking his first public event appearance since his devastating Jan. 1 snowplow accident.

Renner walked hand-in-hand with his 10-year-old daughter Ava Berlin Renner. during the event at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, notably using a cane. The pair adorably donned matching outfits, with Renner wearing a classic navy blue suit. His daughter wore a blue dress with a classic necklace and earrings.

"I'm overflowing with gratitude and excitement unlike [anything] I've felt in a very, very long time, you know?" Renner, who was also joined by his family, told PEOPLE while on the red carpet. "Because it's not a movie that I'm promoting, It's not a show, it's my, it's my life, man, this is what I do."

"My breath is taken away by how honored I am that we're even here even talking about it, you know what I mean? We had people calling me crazy a good five years ago, like, 'What are you gonna do with all these trucks?' Like, 'Trust me, I've got a good idea,'" Renner said.

"I had a vision, but it took a lot of people to help me with the vision though you know? It seems so easy in my brain. Oh, yeah. Right. Yeah, the idea is easy," Renner said, while laughing. "The idea is the easy part, Geez Louise."

He pointed out that the event served as his "first time to kind of get out of my bed and out of rehab and, you know, to be on my feet and be out in the world. It's intense, you know, for me, it's a lot, but it's a step in the direction I want to be going, right? And this is exactly what I want to be doing and exactly where I want my life to be right now."

Asked how he feels to have his family by his side, Renner told PEOPLE, "I mean, it's everything. It's everything. They're the fuel behind a lot of things that I do, and it's nice to be able to share this with them and be a part of it."

He added that little Ava also plays an important role in the show.

"My daughter is a big part of the design on some of these, on these buses and these ideas, she's been a big part of that narrative on the show, but also in the behind the scenes of it all. It's great to be doing something you love to do with people you love. That, to me, is like what Heaven is. That's the greatest dessert. That's the greatest, you know, thing I'll ever do. Right? Amazing."

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after surviving the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, on New Year's Day.

The Avengers actor was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow, which weighed at least 14,330 pounds, ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow. He was attempting to save his nephew when the accident happened.

Renner revealed that he was back on his feet last month, sharing a video of himself walking on a treadmill, and has kept fans updated on his ongoing recovery in the three months since the incident.

The Oscar nominee previously told Diane Sawyer he's trying to "shift the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else," adding during his ABC interview last week, "I refuse to be f---ing haunted by that memory that way."

He has also received support, both virtually and in person, from several of his Marvel costars, including Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Evangeline Lilly.

In Rennervations, the actor helps out charities by reconstructing decommissioned vehicles for new uses alongside famous friends including Vanessa Hudgens, Anthony Mackie, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra. Renner's best friend Rory Millikin will also play a role.

Renner will tackle projects around the world — from Chicago and his hometown of Reno, to Mexico and India. In each location, his goal is to improve the communities he visits, and he partners with local organizations in each episode to do accomplish that goal.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community? And that's what this show does," Renner said in a release from Disney.

He added, "This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."

Rennervations debuts Wednesday on Disney+.