Jeremy Renner Says He's with His 'Family at Home' as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner wrote on Twitter that he was "very excited" to watch the season two premiere of Mayor of Kingstown "with my family at home"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on January 17, 2023 11:06 AM

Jeremy Renner has returned home.

Late on Monday night, Renner, 52, replied to a Twitter post from the official Mayor of Kingstown account about the series' season two premiere. In his tweet, the actor indicated he was able to watch the new episode of his Paramount+ series from the comfort of his own home.

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏," the Avengers star shared on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, Renner had shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area.

"Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, seemingly hours before he returned from the hospital amid his recovery after a New Year's Day snowplow accident on the property.

Renner also shared a separate photo of a snowy road that appears to be in the area near his home to his Instagram Story late Monday night, in which he implored residents of the area to travel carefully.

"It's a rough ride over the pass," the actor wrote alongside the photo, which shows a significant amount of snow in the area. "Be safe out there Reno / Tahoe."

Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Cabin as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns. The accident occurred as he cleared his driveway and helped his neighbors remove snow after a significant snowfall in the area, reps and Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in the days after the incident.

He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery the next day.

Renner, who spent his 52nd birthday in the hospital on Jan. 7, previously shared an update last Friday, when he posted a video of himself being taken into a room by a nurse for a medical scan to his Instagram Story.

TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Venturelli/Getty

"I wish you all a very special night," he wrote over the clip.

A source close to Renner told PEOPLE last Wednesday that while the actor is on the mend, he faces "a long road to recovery."

"Jeremy is making positive progress," continued the source, echoing a sentiment from Renner's sister Kym, who also told PEOPLE that The Avengers star was "crushing all progress goals."

