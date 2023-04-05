Jeremy Renner Says He Wrote 'My Last Words to My Family' in the Hospital After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner says he wrote notes in his phone that would have served as "my last words to my family" while in the hospital following his Jan. 1 snowplow accident.

On Wednesday, Good Morning America teased a snippet of the Avengers: Endgame actor's upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer, airing moments from the 911 calls sent after Renner, 52, was crushed by a snowplow. In the interview, to air in full on Thursday, the actor recalled thinking he would have died if his nephew Alex had not been there.

"If I was there, on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die," Renner told Sawyer in the clip shared on GMA. "And surely, I would've. Surely. But I wasn't alone — [I was with] my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came."

As Sawyer, 77, mentioned that Renner wrote a goodbye note to his family while in critical condition in the hospital, the actor began to tear up.

"I'm writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family," he said in the clip shared by GMA.

The GMA clip also featured new audio from 911 calls sent out after the accident, in which a caller told dispatchers: "Someone's in front of my house on the ground and got run over by a snowcat, he's been crushed."

"Send paramedics, ambulance… Listen to me. I need — you might wanna get life flight out here immediately," the caller says, adding: "He's in rough shape," when asked whether they were with Renner.

Previously released footage from Renner's upcoming exclusive interview with Sawyer featured the actor's nephew, who told Sawyer that he "could just perfectly see" Renner, 52, "in a pool of blood coming from his head" following the incident in which the actor risked his life for his family member.

Diane Sawyer and Jeremy Renner. ABC News

"And I ran up to him … you know, I didn't think he was alive," the actor's nephew added, getting visibly and audibly emotional. While speaking with Sawyer, Renner insisted that he'd "do it again" in a heartbeat.

"You'd do it again?" she asked, incredulous, to which he responded, "Yeah, I'd do it again. 'Cause [the snowplow] was going right at my nephew."

When asked whether he remembers the pain, Renner said: "Oh, all of it. I was awake through every moment."

After Sawyer reviewed his list of injuries — which included more than 30 broken bones — she asked him about the moment he said "I'm sorry" to his family in sign language when he couldn't speak following his accident.

Jeremy Renner. Jesse Grant/Getty

"Yeah ... " the Hawkeye actor replied after a pause, growing emotional as he turned his head away.

Renner added that he "chose to survive," saying: "You're not gonna kill me. No way."

Renner was trying to save his nephew from being run over by a snowplow when the vehicle began to slide and crushed the actor, according to an incident report released by authorities in Nevada in January.

The New Year's Day accident resulted in Renner suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and breaking 30-plus bones, requiring him to undergo multiple surgeries as a result.

He was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview airs Thursday, April 6, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on ABC News.