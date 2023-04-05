Jeremy Renner Says He Wrote 'My Last Words to My Family' in the Hospital After Snowplow Accident

"If I was there, on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die," Jeremy Renner told Diane Sawyer

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 10:19 AM
Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Diane Sawyer and Jeremy Renner. Photo: ABC News

Jeremy Renner says he wrote notes in his phone that would have served as "my last words to my family" while in the hospital following his Jan. 1 snowplow accident.

On Wednesday, Good Morning America teased a snippet of the Avengers: Endgame actor's upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer, airing moments from the 911 calls sent after Renner, 52, was crushed by a snowplow. In the interview, to air in full on Thursday, the actor recalled thinking he would have died if his nephew Alex had not been there.

"If I was there, on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die," Renner told Sawyer in the clip shared on GMA. "And surely, I would've. Surely. But I wasn't alone — [I was with] my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came."

As Sawyer, 77, mentioned that Renner wrote a goodbye note to his family while in critical condition in the hospital, the actor began to tear up.

"I'm writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family," he said in the clip shared by GMA.

The GMA clip also featured new audio from 911 calls sent out after the accident, in which a caller told dispatchers: "Someone's in front of my house on the ground and got run over by a snowcat, he's been crushed."

"Send paramedics, ambulance… Listen to me. I need — you might wanna get life flight out here immediately," the caller says, adding: "He's in rough shape," when asked whether they were with Renner.

Previously released footage from Renner's upcoming exclusive interview with Sawyer featured the actor's nephew, who told Sawyer that he "could just perfectly see" Renner, 52, "in a pool of blood coming from his head" following the incident in which the actor risked his life for his family member.

Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Diane Sawyer and Jeremy Renner. ABC News

"And I ran up to him … you know, I didn't think he was alive," the actor's nephew added, getting visibly and audibly emotional. While speaking with Sawyer, Renner insisted that he'd "do it again" in a heartbeat.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You'd do it again?" she asked, incredulous, to which he responded, "Yeah, I'd do it again. 'Cause [the snowplow] was going right at my nephew."

When asked whether he remembers the pain, Renner said: "Oh, all of it. I was awake through every moment."

After Sawyer reviewed his list of injuries — which included more than 30 broken bones — she asked him about the moment he said "I'm sorry" to his family in sign language when he couldn't speak following his accident.

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner. Jesse Grant/Getty

"Yeah ... " the Hawkeye actor replied after a pause, growing emotional as he turned his head away.

Renner added that he "chose to survive," saying: "You're not gonna kill me. No way."

Renner was trying to save his nephew from being run over by a snowplow when the vehicle began to slide and crushed the actor, according to an incident report released by authorities in Nevada in January.

The New Year's Day accident resulted in Renner suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and breaking 30-plus bones, requiring him to undergo multiple surgeries as a result.

He was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview airs Thursday, April 6, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on ABC News.

Related Articles
Heather Graham Rollout
Why Heather Graham Loves Dating Someone Outside of Hollywood: 'It Puts it in Perspective' (Exclusive)
Ben Affleck, Michael Jordan
Why Ben Affleck Chose Not to Show Michael Jordan's Face in New Nike Movie 'Air'
Harry Styles ; Prince Eric 'Little Mermaid'
Harry Styles Declined Prince Eric Role in 'Little Mermaid' to Seek 'Darker' Roles, Says Director
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Share Fun Behind-the-Scenes Clip Filming 'Murder Mystery 2'
Jennifer Aniston Shares Fun Behind-the-Scenes Clip Filming 'Murder Mystery 2' with Adam Sandler
Jack Black and fellow cast members attend the premiere of the movie "School of Rock" at the Cinerama Dome September 24, 2003 in Hollywood, California.
Jack Black Is 'Looking Forward to Seeing All the Grownups' at Upcoming 'School of Rock' 20-Year Reunion
Barbie movie
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Go to the Real World in New 'Barbie' Trailer: Watch
Dua Lipa as mermaid Barbie
Dua Lipa Introduced as Mermaid Barbie in New Character Posters for Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Movie
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long in Ireland
Kate Bosworth Reveals Justin Long Proposed to Her After They Had 'Spoken to a Therapist' Together
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Says He's 'Overwhelmed' by 'Goodness' Ahead of Diane Sawyer Interview: 'Truly Grateful'
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court on March 23, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Terry Sanderson is suing actress Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016.
Gwyneth Paltrow Was 'Very Stressed' During Trial, Says Source: 'In a Lighter Mood Now' (Exclusive)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies at Trial of Ex-Fugees Rapper Pras Michel
DC Films' Blue Beetle
Watch Xolo Maridueña Gain Superpowers and Fly to Space in DC Studios' 'Blue Beetle' Trailer
Dwayne Johnson Announces Live-Action 'Moana' in the Works at Disney
Dwayne Johnson Announces Live-Action 'Moana' in the Works at Disney: 'So Excited and Happy'
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Celebrates 11th Anniversary of Engagement to Hilaria Baldwin: 'An Ocean of Memories'
EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland along with Zendaya seen leaving from Mumbai post their recent visit in Mumbai for India‚Äôs Newest Cultural Landmark Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)
Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Holding Hands in Mumbai, India — See the Photos
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon Leaning on Friends amid Divorce: 'She Has a Lot of Support' (Source) [Exclusive]