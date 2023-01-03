Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' by 14,300-Lb. Snowplow in 'Tragic Accident,' Says Sheriff

Local authorities are sharing details from Jeremy Renner's "tragic accident" that happened while clearing snow on New Year's Day.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference Tuesday that Renner, 51, was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before.

"Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat — an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member," said Balaam.

"At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver's seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully."

Venturelli/Getty

Balaam added that "at this point in the investigation we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all, and we believe this is a tragic accident.

"The investigation is ongoing, however, we do not suspect any foul play. I'll repeat that: We do not suspect any foul play. We believe this was a tragic accident."

The sheriff's department is in possession of the Hawkeye actor's PistenBully and analyzing it in order to "rule out any potential mechanical failure of why it may have started to roll." This is a normal process for any of their investigations, Balaam clarified.

A spokesperson for PistenBully did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Renner spoke out for the first time since the incident, sharing a photo from his hospital bed on Tuesday with the caption: "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all." He sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the accident and underwent surgery on Monday.

A rep told PEOPLE earlier on Tuesday that Renner was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Year's together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall."

"So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out," the rep added.

In a previous statement, Renner's rep said, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."