Jeremy Renner 'Refuses' to Be 'Haunted,' 'Victimized' by Snowplow Accident: 'I Shifted the Narrative'

"I refuse to be f---ing haunted by that memory that way," the Avengers star said in Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview, airing Thursday night on ABC

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 09:59 AM
Jeremy Renner, Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner. Photo: Good Morning America/Twitter

Jeremy Renner is taking ownership of his story.

The Hawkeye actor, who is still recovering from a devastating Jan. 1 snowplow accident that saw him break more than 30 bones, told Diane Sawyer in an interview airing Thursday night on ABC that he has "shift(ed) the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else."

"I refuse to be f---ing haunted by that memory that way," added Renner, 52, in a Good Morning America-exclusive clip from the upcoming interview.

The Oscar-nominated star was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow at his property outside of Reno, Nevada, when he was run over by his snowplow. Since then, Renner has undergone multiple surgeries.

While his emotional interview with Sawyer, 77, marks his first television appearance since the accident, he has been candid about his rehabilitation on social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Recalling how he "was awake through every moment" of the scary incident, Renner said he "started moving [his] legs" when he had a realization.

"I said, 'Oh, that one — that one's really messed up. Oh yeah, that thing's gonna — that's gonna be a problem,' " the Hurt Locker actor told Sawyer.

"I'm thinkin' like, 'What's my body look like? Am I just gonna be like a spine in a brain like a science experiment?' " he said.

"Is that my existence now?" Renner added. "I sorta felt like, 'What am I — what's my existence gonna be like?"

Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Diane Sawyer and Jeremy Renner. ABC News

After he got to the hospital, he told his family, "I'm sorry," in sign language — and he couldn't be more thankful for their support.

"This is what I talk to my family about from all their perspectives, which are horrifying, that I put upon them," Renner said. "What we just endured."

"That's real love. It's suffering. But that feeds the seeds of what love is," he added.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on ABC.

Related Articles
Jeremy Renner, Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner's Neighbor Says His Head Looked 'Cracked' Open After Snowplow Accident: 'I Could See White'
Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Jeremy Renner Details Pain of Snowplow Accident in First Interview Since Injuries: 'I Chose to Survive'
Jeremy Renner's Nephew Recalls Actor Saving Him in Snowplow Accident: 'I Didn't Think He Was Alive'
Jeremy Renner's Nephew Recalls Actor Saving Him in Snowplow Accident: 'I Didn't Think He Was Alive'
Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Jeremy Renner Says He Wrote 'My Last Words to My Family' in the Hospital After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Says He's 'Overwhelmed' by 'Goodness' Ahead of Diane Sawyer Interview: 'Truly Grateful'
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo of His 'Process' as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident: 'This Pain, Agony'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner to Make First Public Appearance Since Snowplow Accident at 'Rennervations' L.A. Premiere
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening; Jeremy Renner Shares Video of His Snowcat's Return to His Home: 'Feels like 'The Green Mile' '
Jeremy Renner Celebrates His Snowplow's Return After Accident: 'Finally Making Her Way Home'
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Note from Nephew as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident: 'Love My Little Man'
https://twitter.com/jeremyrenner/status/1640057680273473536?s=46&t=dZWsxqQNLcBiXw2bNA-n6g. Jeremy Renner/Twitter; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)
Jeremy Renner Up and Walking in Recovery Update: '#Mindful'
https://www.instagram.com/jeremyrenner/. Jeremy Renner/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Jeremy Renner attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner's Nephew Imitates His 'Not Dead Uncle' in Cute Video Message: 'I Can Do the Thing'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
A Timeline of Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
Jeremy Renner/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Jeremy Renner attends Marvel Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of "Hawkeye" at El Capitan Theatre on November 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jeremy Renner Gives Look at Pedaling Exercise 2 Months After Accident: 'Whatever It Takes'
Ben Affleck, Michael Jordan
Why Ben Affleck Chose Not to Show Michael Jordan's Face in New Nike Movie 'Air'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Assembles Famous Friends to Repurpose Vehicles and Revitalize Communities in 'Rennervations'
Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night
Paul Rudd Says Jeremy Renner Is 'Doing Well' While Recovering from Snowplow Accident: 'The Best Guy'