Jeremy Renner Walks Red Carpet at 'Rennervations' L.A. Premiere 3 Months After Snowplow Accident

The Avengers star was all smiles as he held his daughter's hand, and a cane, on the red carpet

By Benjamin VanHoose
and Topher Gauk-Roger
Published on April 11, 2023 09:37 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Jeremy Renner attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

Jeremy Renner is surrounded by support on his first red carpet since his near-fatal snowplow accident.

On Tuesday, the Avengers actor, 52, attended the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations at the Regency Village Theatre, with his right hand holding onto a cane and his left hand grasping the hand of his daughter, 10-year-old Ava Berlin Renner.

The two were all smiles.

Renner, joined by his family, was in upbeat spirits as he made his way down the red carpet.

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after surviving the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, on Jan. 1. He was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow — said to weigh at least 14,330 pounds — ran him over.

He appeared on Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he did a little dance while using a cane to walk onstage. Host Kimmel, 55, joked to Renner, "If there was any question as to who the toughest Avenger was, that's settled now."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

In Rennervations, the actor helps out charities by reconstructing decommissioned vehicles for new uses alongside famous friends including Vanessa Hudgens, Anthony Mackie, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra. Renner's best friend Rory Millikin will also play a role.

Millikin recently told PEOPLE about Renner's spirits while recovering from the accident, saying that he "carries this burden very heroically" and that the actor's "mood is inspirational."

Rennervations key art
Disney+

"He's a very passionate person. His mood is great. It's strengthened by family and friends, who have been wonderful," said Millikin. "You hear this, it sounds cheesy, thanks for all the support from fans, but it actually had a huge impact on him. He was reading through them all, and he actually spent the time reading a lot of these things and it gave him a lot of strength."

In his first interview since the accident, which aired Thursday and is now streaming on Hulu, Renner told ABC News' Diane Sawyer that he has "shift[ed] the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else." He said, "I refuse to be f---ing haunted by that memory that way."

Rennervations debuts on Disney+ Wednesday.

