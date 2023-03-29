Jeremy Renner Details Pain of Snowplow Accident in First Interview Since Injuries: 'I Chose to Survive'

"You're not gonna kill me. No way," the Marvel actor recalled to Diane Sawyer of what he thought after the accident, in an interview airing on April 6

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 09:59 AM

Jeremy Renner risked his life to save his nephew when he suffered serious injuries in his Jan. 1 snowplow accident — and the Marvel actor would "do it again."

In a sneak peek of his first interview since the incident, Renner, 52, speaks with Diane Sawyer about what happened that day and how his life has been since.

After Sawyer, 77, reviewed his list of injuries — which included more than 30 broken bones — she asked him about the moment he said "I'm sorry" to his family in sign language when he couldn't speak following his accident.

"Yeah ... " Renner replied after a pause, getting emotional as he turned his head away.

But as the actor said, he "chose to survive," adding, "You're not gonna kill me. No way."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Jeremy Renner. ABC News

Renner previously underwent multiple surgeries after surviving the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, on New Year's Day.

He was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow.

"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium," he told Sawyer.

Asked whether he sees "the same face" as before the accident when he looks in the mirror now, Renner smiled and said, "Nah, I see a lucky man."

Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Diane Sawyer and Jeremy Renner. ABC News

Renner has been keeping fans updated on his rehabilitation since the accident. On Sunday, he shared a recovery update, posting a video of himself walking on a treadmill with some assistance.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," the Hawkeye star wrote on Twitter, along with the captions "#mindful," "#intended" and "#recovery."

In February, Renner's Marvel costar Evangeline Lilly said she visited the actor at his home, and his progress and spirits surprised her after hearing about the serious accident.

She remarked on how "incredibly brave and strong" he is, and said he was using a wheelchair around the house while laughing with friends.

Lilly, 43, told Access at the time, "He's made of something really tough, that guy. You've always been able to see that in him. He is recovering incredibly, and I'm so grateful."

Renner is planning to attend the premiere of his new Disney+ reality series Rennervations on April 11, which will mark his first public event since the accident.

The Avengers star will make an appearance at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles for a screening and live Q&A portion, according to a press release. There will also be an "immersive block party" afterward, themed to the new series.

In Rennervations, the actor gives back by reconstructing decommissioned cars, alongside famous friends like Vanessa Hudgens, Anthony Mackie, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra. Renner's best friend Rory Millikin will also play a role.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview airs Thursday, April 6, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on ABC.

Related Articles
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner to Make First Public Appearance Since Snowplow Accident at 'Rennervations' L.A. Premiere
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening; Jeremy Renner Shares Video of His Snowcat's Return to His Home: 'Feels like 'The Green Mile' '
Jeremy Renner Celebrates His Snowplow's Return After Accident: 'Finally Making Her Way Home'
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Note from Nephew as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident: 'Love My Little Man'
https://www.instagram.com/jeremyrenner/. Jeremy Renner/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Jeremy Renner attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner's Nephew Imitates His 'Not Dead Uncle' in Cute Video Message: 'I Can Do the Thing'
https://twitter.com/jeremyrenner/status/1640057680273473536?s=46&t=dZWsxqQNLcBiXw2bNA-n6g. Jeremy Renner/Twitter; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)
Jeremy Renner Up and Walking in Recovery Update: '#Mindful'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Assembles Famous Friends to Repurpose Vehicles and Revitalize Communities in 'Rennervations'
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Says Daughter Ava's Love Has 'Healed Me' as He Celebrates Her 10th Birthday: Photo
Jeremy Renner/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Jeremy Renner attends Marvel Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of "Hawkeye" at El Capitan Theatre on November 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jeremy Renner Gives Look at Pedaling Exercise 2 Months After Accident: 'Whatever It Takes'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Jokes He's 'in the Shop Now, Working on Me' amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night
Paul Rudd Says Jeremy Renner Is 'Doing Well' While Recovering from Snowplow Accident: 'The Best Guy'
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Gives Inside Look at 'Electric Stimulation Workout' While on Road to Recovery
Jeremy Renner ; Evangeline Lilly
Evangeline Lilly Gives Update on Jeremy Renner's Recovery: In a Wheelchair, 'Laughing' with Friends
Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner a 'Speedy Recovery'
Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner a 'Speedy Recovery' After Snowplow Accident: 'That's a Lot of Bones'
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Gives Update on Upcoming 'Rennervations' Series amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner, Facing 'Long Road to Recovery,' Is 'Overwhelmed By the Showing of Love and Support': Source