Jeremy Renner Praises His Mom's 'Grace and Strength' in Heartwarming Mother's Day Tribute

Jeremy Renner celebrated Mother's Day with a sweet tribute to his mother Valerie.

On Sunday, Renner, 52, shared three photos of his mother to Instagram as he apologized in his caption "for the weight I've made you carry" and noted her "grace and strength" in recent months.

"Mother Earth, Mother Nature, and Mama… No matter how challenging, painful, or difficult life can be for me as of recent, it does not elude you," the Avengers star, who continues to recover from his New Year's Day snowplow accident, wrote in the caption to his post

"I'm sorry for the weight I've made you carry, yet so very grateful that you can with grace and strength," Renner added in the post, which showed him and Valerie embracing in one photo. "Thank you, love you mama…. My rock. #happymothersday"

Valerie appeared to take an active role in caring for her son in the months following the Jan. 1 snowplow accident, in which Renner broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after his snowplow — said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs. — ran him over while he was helping his nephew Alex get a stuck vehicle out of the snow.

In the days immediately following the incident, Renner shared a video to his Instagram Story of Valerie and his sister comforting him from his hospital bed. More recently, the two-time Oscar nominee told Diane Sawyer during ABC's hour-long special concerning the accident and his recovery in April that Valerie read to him as he laid in the hospital in significant pain following the accident.

"Oh, Jesus," Renner said, laughing as he recounted the memory. "So she's reading Stephen King — some, like, horror thing. But she just wants to read like she's reading Dr. Seuss to me, like, 'How now, brown cow? ' "

"It just happened to be what I was reading at the time, but I just wanted him to hear my voice," Valerie told Sawyer, 77.

Renner also recalled writing a note to his family while in the hospital that helped them realize he was going to be okay.

"I wrote, 'Holy f---,' and they start laughing and they kind of [say], 'Oh, his personality is back, he's there, he's doing all right,' and I'm like, 'What the hell happened? I'm so sorry guys,' " the actor said.

Elsewhere during that interview, Renner also told Sawyer that his mental strength through the ordeal stems from his mother. "I think I'm mentally strong. I don't know about other people," he said, when the journalist asked if he believes he is "stronger than most people."

"I know I'm mentally strong, and I get that from my mom," the Avengers actor added at the time.