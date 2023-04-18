Jeremy Renner's Nephew Tells Police Snowplow 'Was Coming Straight at Me' Before Accident: Watch

"He tried to jump on it, and it took him under," the actor's nephew Alex Fries told law enforcement directly after the harrowing snowplow accident

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on April 18, 2023
Jeremy Renner 'Rennervations' TV show premiere
Jeremy Renner. Photo: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television Studios/Shutterstock

New video footage showing the immediate aftermath of Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident has been released.

The body-cam footage, obtained by multiple outlets and shared on Tuesday, shows rescue efforts underway to save the life of the 52-year-old Hawkeye actor, minutes after he was run over by a 14,000-plus-lb. snowplow on New Year's Day.

"He went up and turned around, got out to tell me something, and then that's when it started coming at me, like, full force. That's when he tried to jump back in there," Renner's nephew Alex Fries could be heard telling law enforcement in the clip shared by outlets including ABC News, CNN and NBC affiliate KRNV.

"Right where his blood is at [in the snow], that's right where it all happened," he continued. "He slipped ... he tried to jump on [the snowplow], into the thing, and it took him under."

"[The snowplow] was just coming straight at me," Fries also said, per footage shared by Entertainment Tonight, as he chronicled the incident to police officers.

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner. Jesse Grant/Getty

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after surviving the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, on Jan. 1.

The Avengers actor was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow, which weighed at least 14,330 pounds, ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow. He was attempting to save his nephew when the accident happened.

Renner revealed that he was back on his feet last month, sharing a video of himself walking on a treadmill, and has kept fans updated on his ongoing recovery in the three months since the incident.

He also attended the premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations last week, marking his first public event appearance since the accident.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy Renner Walks and Dances with a Cane During First Talk-Show Appearance Since Snowplow Accident

The Oscar nominee told Diane Sawyer in an interview that aired earlier this month that he's trying to "shift the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else," adding, "I refuse to be f---ing haunted by that memory that way."

In the same ABC News special, Fries told Sawyer, 77, that he "could just perfectly see" Renner "in a pool of blood coming from his head" following the incident.

"And I ran up to him … you know, I didn't think he was alive," the actor's nephew added, getting visibly and audibly emotional.

But Renner insisted to Sawyer that he'd "do it again" in a heartbeat.

"You'd do it again?" she asked, incredulous, to which he responded, "Yeah, I'd do it again. 'Cause [the snowplow] was going right at my nephew."

