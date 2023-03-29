Jeremy Renner's Nephew Recalls Actor Saving Him in Snowplow Accident: 'I Didn't Think He Was Alive'

Renner's nephew told Diane Sawyer he "could just perfectly see" the actor "in a pool of blood coming from his head" following the accident

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on March 29, 2023 11:40 AM

Jeremy Renner's nephew is recalling the terrifying moment he didn't think his uncle would make it after Renner stepped in to save him from a snowplow accident.

As part of the Avengers: Endgame actor's upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer, Renner's nephew tells Sawyer that he "could just perfectly see" Renner, 52, "in a pool of blood coming from his head" following the incident in which Renner risked his life for his family member.

"And I ran up to him … you know, I didn't think he was alive," the actor's nephew added, getting visibly and audibly emotional.

But Renner insisted to Sawyer, 77, that he'd "do it again" in a heartbeat.

"You'd do it again?" she asked, incredulous, to which he responded, "Yeah, I'd do it again. 'Cause [the snowplow] was going right at my nephew."

Jeremy Renner (R) and his nephew. ABC News (2)

Also as part of the sneak peek at his first interview since the incident, Renner spoke with Sawyer about what happened that day and how his life has been since.

When asked whether he remembers the pain, Renner said, "Oh, all of it. I was awake through every moment."

After Sawyer reviewed his list of injuries — which included more than 30 broken bones — she asked him about the moment he said "I'm sorry" to his family in sign language when he couldn't speak following his accident.

"Yeah ... " the Hawkeye actor replied after a pause, getting emotional as he turned his head away.

But as Renner said, he "chose to survive," adding, "You're not gonna kill me. No way."

Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Diane Sawyer and Jeremy Renner. ABC News

Renner was trying to save his nephew from being run over by a snowplow when the vehicle began to slide and crushed the actor, according to an incident report released by authorities in Nevada in January.

The New Year's Day accident resulted in Renner suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and breaking 30-plus bones, requiring him to undergo multiple surgeries as a result.

He was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow.

"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium," Renner told Sawyer.

Asked whether he sees "the same face" as before the accident when he looks in the mirror now, Renner smiled and said, "Nah, I see a lucky man."

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview airs Thursday, April 6, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on ABC.

