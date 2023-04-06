Jeremy Renner's Neighbor Says His Head Looked 'Cracked' Open After Snowplow Accident: 'I Could See White'

"I don't know if that was his skull ... maybe it was just my imagination but that's what I thought I saw," the actor's neighbor told Diane Sawyer

Jen Juneau
Published on April 6, 2023
Jeremy Renner, Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner; Rich Kovach. Photo: Good Morning America/Twitter (2)

Jeremy Renner's neighbor is recalling the scary aftermath of his New Year's Day snowplow accident.

In an exclusive preview from the actor's upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer, which aired on Good Morning America Thursday, Renner's neighbor Rich Kovach told Sawyer he was overwhelmed by the "amount of blood" he saw.

"And then he was — he was just in such pain," he said of the Avengers: Endgame actor, 52. "And the sounds that were coming out of him — and there was so much blood in the snow."

"And then when I looked at his head it appeared to me to be cracked wide open. And I could see white, I don't know if that was his skull ... maybe it was just my imagination but that's what I thought I saw," Kovach added.

On Jan. 1, the Oscar-nominated star broke more than 30 bones after his snowplow ran over him while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow at his property outside of Reno, Nevada. Since then, he has undergone multiple surgeries.

Kovach's partner Barb Fletcher recalled to Sawyer, 77, that following the accident, she saw "a lot of blood coming from [Renner's] head and just grabbed one of the towels."

"It was still folded and just applied pressure. I could tell he was really struggling to breathe," she said.

Kovach was the one who called 911 following the incident, saying in a recording of the call shared on GMA Thursday, "Someone's been run over by a snowcat. Hurry!"

"He's been crushed. Send paramedics, ambulance," Kovach continued hurriedly in the call. "Listen to me: You might wanna get a life flight out here immediately."

Jeremy Renner, Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner. Good Morning America/Twitter

In the meantime, Renner's nephew Alex Fries, whom he saved from injury, lifted his uncle's arm, which Sawyer said "seemed to help him breathe."

" 'Just breathe, just breathe,' [we] said," Fries recalled. "I stood over him in this crouched position, holding his arm for the entire time — from seconds after that guy came over, it was just that. I was just locked in on him."

Renner himself told Sawyer he was "awake through every moment," and after trying to move his legs, began wondering what his future would look like.

"I'm thinkin' like, 'What's my body look like? Am I just gonna be like a spine in a brain like a science experiment?' " he said. "Is that my existence now? I sorta felt like, 'What am I — what's my existence gonna be like?"

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on ABC News.

