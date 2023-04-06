Jeremy Renner's Neighbor Thinks He 'Did Pass Away for a Couple Seconds' After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner's neighbors are recalling finding him in excruciating pain following his terrifying Jan. 1 snowplow accident.

During the 52-year-old Marvel actor's interview with Diane Sawyer, which is currently airing in full on ABC, his neighbors Rich Kovach and Barb Fletcher elaborated on what he went through during the incident's aftermath in a special titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph.

"He had some blood coming out of his ears, his nose for sure. And then his eye, it looked like it had been pushed out," Kovach told Sawyer, 77, during the interview.

"It was a horrible sound to listen to someone, just literally watching somebody die in front of you, and you feel so helpless," Fletcher added, after the broadcast played snippets of Renner's moans heard during Kovach's 911 call.

"This is the sound of someone that was dying," Kovach told Sawyer.

Jeremy Renner; Rich Kovach. Good Morning America/Twitter (2)

Kovach and Fletcher — whom Sawyer said during the broadcast were some of the only neighbors at home that day, a holiday — recalled during the interview that they really believed Renner "did pass away for a couple of seconds," as Fletcher explained.

"At one point, he just got clammy feel to him, he turned this gray-green color and I feel in my heart that I feel like we lost him for a second," she told Sawyer. "He closed his eyes. And I just tried to keep him awake."

"I really feel he did pass away for a couple of seconds. I really do," she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kovach told Sawyer that he was overwhelmed by the "amount of blood" he saw around Renner.

"And then he was — he was just in such pain," he said of the Avengers: Endgame actor. "And the sounds that were coming out of him — and there was so much blood in the snow."

"And then when I looked at his head it appeared to me to be cracked wide open. And I could see white, I don't know if that was his skull ... maybe it was just my imagination but that's what I thought I saw," Kovach added.

Fletcher recalled to Sawyer that following the accident, she saw "a lot of blood coming from [Renner's] head and just grabbed one of the towels."

"It was still folded and just applied pressure. I could tell he was really struggling to breathe," she said.

Renner was trying to save his nephew Alex from being run over by a snowplow when the vehicle began to slide and crushed the actor, according to an incident report released by authorities in Nevada in January.

Diane Sawyer and Jeremy Renner. ABC News

The New Year's Day accident resulted in Renner suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and breaking 30-plus bones, requiring him to undergo multiple surgeries as a result.

He was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow.

"If I was there, on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die," Renner told Sawyer in a clip from the interview shared by Good Morning America on Wednesday. "And surely, I would've. Surely. But I wasn't alone — [I was with] my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came."

The actor is set to make his first public appearance since the accident this upcoming Tuesday, when he attends the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations for a screening and live Q&A portion.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph is airing now on ABC, and will be available to stream on Hulu Friday.