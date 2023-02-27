Jeremy Renner Gives Look at Pedaling Exercise 2 Months After Accident: 'Whatever It Takes'

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 27, 2023 06:17 PM
Jeremy Renner is staying focused on healing.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor, 52, shared a brief video on his Instagram Story Monday offering an update on his physical therapy from home, nearly two months since his New Year's Day snowplow accident. In the clip, he has one leg rest as the other pedals on a fitness machine while he sits, using his arm and a tool to assist with the movements.

"Whatever it Takes," he wrote over the video.

Renner wrote "Mental Recovery Too" on another slide, which included a photo of himself reading The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo near the fireplace.

Earlier this month, the Avengers actor checked in with fans about his upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations and added, "Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me."

Prior to that, Renner — who underwent multiple surgeries after the serious accident that happened on his property near Reno, Nevada — wrote on Instagram Jan. 21, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

Renner's Hurt Locker and Marvel costar Evangeline Lilly recently shared what it was like visiting him in the aftermath of the accident, saying he was using a wheelchair and laughing with friends.

"He has recovered like a mo-fo," Lilly, 43, told Access. "I walked in his house and got chicken skin, 'cause I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?' I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It's a miracle, a straight-up miracle."

Adding more about the "intense" visit to Renner's home, Lilly said, "He had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic — and he was awake for the whole thing. It really has stuck with me. It's been days and I'm still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and things he could hear and things he could see...."

"He's got a journey to go through now," she said. "That's what nightmares are made out of, and he lived through it and he's on the other side now."

