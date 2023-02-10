Jeremy Renner Says Melting Snow Outside His Home 'Brings Hope' After Snowplow Accident

The Hawkeye star was crushed by a snowplow on New Year's Day near his Lake Tahoe home

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on February 10, 2023 08:10 AM

Jeremy Renner is feeling positive amid his ongoing recovery from his snowplow accident.

On Thursday, the actor, 52, shared that the snow is melting outside his Lake Tahoe home and bringing him "hope".

"This melt brings HOPE ... And a new entrance into my house it seems ... Right in the front !?!?" Renner captioned an Instagram Story of a cleared walkway leading to the door of his house.

Renner broke over 30 bones in the accident, which happened near his Nevada home on Jan. 1. The Avengers star was trying to save his nephew from being run over by the snowplow when the vehicle began to slide and crushed him, according to an incident report released by authorities in Nevada and obtained by CNN.

Since the accident, the Hawkeye star has shared a number of updates about his recovery on his Instagram page. On Jan. 21, he posted a photo of himself undergoing physical therapy in bed.

Jeremy Renner's home. Jeremy Renner Instagram

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years ... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️," Renner wrote.

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner. Jesse Grant/Getty

"I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I ... Much love and appreciation to you all," he continued. "These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."

"Your a champion mate! We love you," said his Avengers costar Chris Hemsworth in the comments.

"That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the [snowplow]???" joked their MCU costar Chris Evans in his own comment.

Meanwhile, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd recently shared an update on his friend and costar and revealed he'd spoken with Renner Monday.

"I talked to him yesterday; he's doing all right," Rudd told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday. "He's doing well. He's the best guy and he's awesome."

