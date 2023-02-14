Jeremy Renner Jokes He's 'in the Shop Now, Working on Me' amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is showing gratitude for the support he has received following a snowplow accident on New Year's Day

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on February 14, 2023 08:18 PM
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty

Jeremy Renner is continuing to update fans following a snowplow accident on New Year's Day that left him with "30 plus broken bones" and multiple days in an ICU unit.

Alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of his upcoming Disney+ series, Rennervations, he assured followers that the project is "coming soon," adding: "Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me 😄🙏💪🏻."

Renner, 52, who first announced in December that the upcoming four-part series would debut early this year, told fans on Tuesday that the show is still in the works with "more info to come."

"Behind the scenes on #rennervations coming soon on @disneyplus around the world!" he wrote in the post's caption. "We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show."

Shortly after his release from the hospital last month, he began teasing the show's upcoming debut. Alongside another behind-the-scenes shot on Instagram, he wrote, "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe… I hope you're ready!!!"

According to the show's synopsis, viewers will be given a glimpse at the actor "reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs."

"Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same," the official press kit reads.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy Renner Gives Update on Upcoming 'Rennervations' Series amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident

Some of Renner's friends have also been sharing updates about the Marvel actor.

Evangeline Lilly told Access this month that she was "just at" Renner's house "the other night" and saw how he was doing amid recovery, sharing that his spirits are high.

Although she added that the actor is currently in a wheelchair, she spoke highly about how "incredibly brave and strong" he is and called him a "legend."

"He has recovered like a mo-fo," continued the 43-year-old actress. "I walked in his house and got chicken skin, 'cause I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?' I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It's a miracle, a straight-up miracle."

Paul Rudd also provided an update, revealing that he spoke with Renner on the same day as the Los Angeles premiere for his new movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"He's doing all right," Rudd, 53, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "He's doing well. He's the best guy and he's awesome."

