Jeremy Renner Says He's 'Overwhelmed' by 'Goodness' Ahead of Diane Sawyer Interview: 'Truly Grateful'

Jeremy Renner is sharing the love.

Ahead of his first television appearance since surviving a devastating snowplow accident, the Hawkeye star posted a preview on Instagram Monday of his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer.

"For those that want the 411 on the 911 situation that happened this past New Years morning, I spoke with the wonderful @dianesawyer to share details of the incident," Renner, 52, wrote about the interview, set to air on ABC Thursday night. "Tune in if you like 😊."

"Thank you for all the positive, loving prayers for me and my family!" the actor continued. "I am so truly grateful and honestly overwhelmed with such goodness. It has taken the immediate actions of so many people that has kept me here alive."

Renner jokingly concluded his post, "Thank you will never be enough to express my gratitude … so I can offer up some 'Free Snowcat Rides' up at the house if you're interested? 🤷‍♂️😉 🏔️"

On Jan. 1, the Oscar-nominated star broke more than 30 bones after his snowplow ran over him while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow at his property outside of Reno, Nevada.

Since then, he has undergone multiple surgeries and has been candid about his rehabilitation. Late last month, Renner shared a video of himself walking on a treadmill with some assistance.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," he wrote on Twitter, along with the captions "#mindful," "#intended" and "#recovery."

In a sneak peek of the interview released last week, the actor teared up while revisiting a moment in the hospital room, when he apologized to his family for his accident.

"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium," Renner told Sawyer, 77.

Diane Sawyer and Jeremy Renner. ABC News

Through it all, Renner's family and friends — many of them famous — have been in his corner, cheering him on.

In the comments following his post on Monday, director Taika Waititi wrote, "Wow bro. Love you man," while DJ Steve Aoki wrote, "This is a true real superhero story. No one comes close."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds could not help but make light of the situation, now that Renner is thankfully healing.

"I would take a snowcat ride. I'm not even kidding," wrote Reynolds, 46. "But it has to be in the middle of summer. And only you inside the snowcat while I watch from a safe distance from your well appointed living room."

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on ABC.