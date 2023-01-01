Jeremy Renner in 'Critical But Stable Condition' After a Snow Plow Accident, His Rep Confirms

Jeremy Renner is "in critical but stable condition" after a snow plow accident, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The Marvel actor, 51, sustained injuries "after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," his rep said Sunday. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." Deadline was first to report the news of his accident.

Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012). He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). He has also appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), American Hustle (2013) and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015).

The actor is currently starring in the Taylor Sheridan series Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+.

Amanda Schwab/Startraks

Renner and his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco are parents to daughter Ava Berlin, 9.

In March 2022, Renner shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter for her ninth birthday. The actor posted a throwback photo on Instagram of himself holding Ava as a newborn, sweetly calling her his number one.

"As you took your FIRST breath, gripping my finger tightly (palmers reflex), I instantly understood my directive in life as a father. That If I do right by you, we will be holding hands as I take my LAST breath 🙏❤️🙏," Renner captioned the post. "Happy Birthday to my number one #proudpapa."

This story is developing.