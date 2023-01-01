Entertainment Movies Jeremy Renner in 'Critical But Stable Condition' After a Snow Plow Accident, His Rep Confirms "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," his rep tells PEOPLE By Nigel Smith Nigel Smith Nigel Smith is Senior News Editor, Movies at PEOPLE. He is an Entertainment Editor and Writer with more than 10 years of experience in the online and print industries as a journalist, storyteller, proofreader and manager. In 2017 Smith joined the PEOPLE editorial team in New York as News Editor, Movies. He has written feature stories and reviews including interviews with Ryan Reynolds, Anthony Hopkins, Jennifer Hudson and Russell Crowe. Prior, he served as News Editor at the Wrap in Los Angeles, and Entertainment Editor at the Guardian, also in LA, where he covered the red carpet at major awards shows including the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Governors Awards, Grammy Awards and Independent Spirit Awards. He also attended and reported on major film festivals at Cannes, Sundance, Toronto, Telluride, SXSW and Tribeca. Smith has appeared as an expert commentator on numerous morning and entertainment shows including Good Morning America, Today, NBC News, BBC News, Access Hollywood, NY1, PeopleTV and more. A native of Toronto, Canada, Smith graduated from Syracuse University in New York State with Master of Arts degree in Arts Journalism (Film). He is married and lives in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 1, 2023 11:31 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Jeremy Renner is "in critical but stable condition" after a snow plow accident, his rep confirms to PEOPLE. The Marvel actor, 51, sustained injuries "after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," his rep said Sunday. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." Deadline was first to report the news of his accident. Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012). He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). He has also appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), American Hustle (2013) and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015). Jeremy Renner Shares Heartfelt Tribute for Daughter Ava's 9th Birthday: 'My Number One' The actor is currently starring in the Taylor Sheridan series Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+. Amanda Schwab/Startraks Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Renner and his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco are parents to daughter Ava Berlin, 9. In March 2022, Renner shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter for her ninth birthday. The actor posted a throwback photo on Instagram of himself holding Ava as a newborn, sweetly calling her his number one. "As you took your FIRST breath, gripping my finger tightly (palmers reflex), I instantly understood my directive in life as a father. That If I do right by you, we will be holding hands as I take my LAST breath 🙏❤️🙏," Renner captioned the post. "Happy Birthday to my number one #proudpapa." This story is developing.