Jeremy Renner Was Helping Family, Neighbors Clear 'Large Snowfall' amid Power Outages Before Accident

The actor was injured in a snowplow accident on his property in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday and underwent surgery on Monday

Published on January 3, 2023 05:40 PM

Jeremy Renner was helping clear snow at his home and for his neighbors over the holiday weekend when his accident happened.

Renner, 51, sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being involved in a snowplow accident on his property in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, and was airlifted to a hospital. He underwent surgery Monday, and afterward, he remained in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition at the time.

A rep told PEOPLE Tuesday that Renner was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall."

"So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out," they added.

A press conference with Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam is scheduled for Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. PST.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner. Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In a statement Monday, Renner's rep said, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner is dad to daughter Ava Berlin, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.

The actor was the only party involved in the incident, according to local authorities. Following the accident, a rep told PEOPLE that "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." Shortly after, a source said Renner's injuries were "extensive," while a rep said he remained in "critical but stable condition."

Renner is best known for playing Avengers hero Hawkeye in the popular Marvel movies, as well as roles in 2012's The Bourne Legacy, 2013's American Hustle and 2015's Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. He earned Oscar nominations for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010).

