Jeremy Renner Has 'Extensive' Injuries Following New Year's Day Snow Plow Accident

A rep for the actor says he remains in “critical but stable condition” at a hospital after what authorities in Reno, Nevada, called a “traumatic injury”

Published on January 2, 2023 01:12 PM
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Jeremy Renner has "extensive" injuries as a result of a Jan. 1 snow plow accident at his home in Reno, Nevada, according to a source. The actor remains in "critical but stable condition," a rep for the actor tells PEOPLE.

Local authorities say the Marvel Cinematic Universe star, 51, was airlifted to a hospital following the New Year's Day incident.

"At approximately 9:00am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada," according to a news release.

"Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," the statement continued.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor was the only party involved in the incident, according to authorities. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances.

Calls to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office and the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District for additional information were not immediately returned.

According to the actor's rep, "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012). He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). He has also appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), American Hustle (2013) and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015).

Jeremy Renner
Theo Wargo/Getty

Renner and his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco are parents to daughter Ava Berlin, 9.

In March 2022, Renner shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter for her ninth birthday. The actor posted a throwback photo on Instagram of himself holding Ava as a newborn, sweetly calling her his priority. "Happy Birthday to my number one #proudpapa," he captioned the post.

