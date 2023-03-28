Jeremy Renner to Make First Public Appearance Since Snowplow Accident at 'Rennervations' L.A. Premiere

The actor is set to attend the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series on April 11, four months after his snowplow accident

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 28, 2023 05:28 PM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner. Photo: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Jeremy Renner is planning to attend the premiere of his new Disney+ reality series in person, four months after sustaining major injuries in a snowplow accident.

The Avengers actor, 52, will be at the Los Angeles premiere of Rennervations on Tuesday, April 11, at the Regency Village Theatre for a screening and live Q&A portion, according to a press release. There will be an "immersive block party" afterward themed to the new series.

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after surviving the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, on New Year's Day. He was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow.

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner. Jesse Grant/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In February, his costar Evangeline Lilly said she visited Renner at his home, and his progress and spirits surprised her after hearing about the serious accident. She remarked on how "incredibly brave and strong" he is and said he was using a wheelchair around the house while laughing with friends. Lilly told Access at the time, "He's made of something really tough, that guy. You've always been able to see that in him. He is recovering incredibly, and I'm so grateful."

Renner has been keeping fans updated on his rehabilitation since the accident. On Sunday, he shared a recovery update, posting a video of himself walking on a treadmill with some assistance.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," Renner wrote on Twitter, along with the captions "#mindful," "#intended" and "#recovery."

In the Rennervations, the actor gives back by reconstructing decommissioned cars, alongside famous friends like Vanessa Hudgens, Anthony Mackie, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra. Renner's best friend Rory Millikin will also play a role.

Rennervations debuts on Disney+ April 12.

Related Articles
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Assembles Famous Friends to Repurpose Vehicles and Revitalize Communities in 'Rennervations'
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening; Jeremy Renner Shares Video of His Snowcat's Return to His Home: 'Feels like 'The Green Mile' '
Jeremy Renner Celebrates His Snowplow's Return After Accident: 'Finally Making Her Way Home'
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Note from Nephew as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident: 'Love My Little Man'
https://twitter.com/jeremyrenner/status/1640057680273473536?s=46&t=dZWsxqQNLcBiXw2bNA-n6g. Jeremy Renner/Twitter; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)
Jeremy Renner Up and Walking in Recovery Update: '#Mindful'
https://www.instagram.com/jeremyrenner/. Jeremy Renner/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Jeremy Renner attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner's Nephew Imitates His 'Not Dead Uncle' in Cute Video Message: 'I Can Do the Thing'
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Says Daughter Ava's Love Has 'Healed Me' as He Celebrates Her 10th Birthday: Photo
Jeremy Renner/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Jeremy Renner attends Marvel Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of "Hawkeye" at El Capitan Theatre on November 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jeremy Renner Gives Look at Pedaling Exercise 2 Months After Accident: 'Whatever It Takes'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Jokes He's 'in the Shop Now, Working on Me' amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night
Paul Rudd Says Jeremy Renner Is 'Doing Well' While Recovering from Snowplow Accident: 'The Best Guy'
Jeremy Renner ; Evangeline Lilly
Evangeline Lilly Gives Update on Jeremy Renner's Recovery: In a Wheelchair, 'Laughing' with Friends
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Gives Inside Look at 'Electric Stimulation Workout' While on Road to Recovery
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Gives Update on Upcoming 'Rennervations' Series amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident
Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner a 'Speedy Recovery'
Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner a 'Speedy Recovery' After Snowplow Accident: 'That's a Lot of Bones'
Jeremy Renner Shares Another Recovery Update from the Hospital Following Snowplow Accident ( https://www.instagram.com/jeremyrenner/?hl=en
Jeremy Renner Thanks ICU Medical Staff in Another Recovery Update from the Hospital
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Says His '30 Plus Broken Bones' Will 'Mend' and 'Grow Stronger' After Snowplow Accident