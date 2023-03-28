Jeremy Renner to Make First Public Appearance Since Snowplow Accident at 'Rennervations' L.A. Premiere

Jeremy Renner is planning to attend the premiere of his new Disney+ reality series in person, four months after sustaining major injuries in a snowplow accident.

The Avengers actor, 52, will be at the Los Angeles premiere of Rennervations on Tuesday, April 11, at the Regency Village Theatre for a screening and live Q&A portion, according to a press release. There will be an "immersive block party" afterward themed to the new series.

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after surviving the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, on New Year's Day. He was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow.

Jeremy Renner. Jesse Grant/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In February, his costar Evangeline Lilly said she visited Renner at his home, and his progress and spirits surprised her after hearing about the serious accident. She remarked on how "incredibly brave and strong" he is and said he was using a wheelchair around the house while laughing with friends. Lilly told Access at the time, "He's made of something really tough, that guy. You've always been able to see that in him. He is recovering incredibly, and I'm so grateful."

Renner has been keeping fans updated on his rehabilitation since the accident. On Sunday, he shared a recovery update, posting a video of himself walking on a treadmill with some assistance.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," Renner wrote on Twitter, along with the captions "#mindful," "#intended" and "#recovery."

In the Rennervations, the actor gives back by reconstructing decommissioned cars, alongside famous friends like Vanessa Hudgens, Anthony Mackie, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra. Renner's best friend Rory Millikin will also play a role.

Rennervations debuts on Disney+ April 12.