Jeremy Renner's Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco Seeking Sole Custody of Their Daughter Ava, 6

Almost five years after Jeremy Renner‘s ex-wife Sonni Pacheco filed for divorce, she is now seeking sole custody of their daughter Ava Berlin.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Pacheco filed a request for sole legal and physical custody of Ava, 6, with the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles on Tuesday. She is also asking for monitored visitation when Renner, 48, is with their daughter.

Pacheco will soon submit documents “and other evidence” explaining her request for sole custody. A court hearing will be held on Nov. 7, and the couple was also ordered to attend child custody mediation.

The Avengers star and Pacheco quietly tied the knot in 2014, and Pacheco filed for divorce later that year. The Canadian actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

When they split, the duo agreed to share custody of Ava, with Renner on the line to pay child support to the tune of $13,000 per month as well as 5 percent of the excess if he makes over $2.3 million a year.

In April 2018, Renner’s Marvel salary made him an “extraordinary high-income earner” with a $11.4 million income. As a result, he was to set pay $292,000 as additional child support that year.

A new agreement reached by the former couple at the time stipulated that Renner’s yearly payments for 2018, 2019 and 2020 would not exceed $200,000 — but any amount over that limit will go into an account that will go towards Ava’s education expenses. Any leftover money in the account will be available to Ava when she turns 27.

In a 2018 interview with The Independent, the actor said: “Being a father is number one. That’s what keeps me focused, and not worrying about whether movies may or may not come my way.”