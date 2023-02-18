Jeremy Renner Gives Inside Look at 'Electric Stimulation Workout' While on Road to Recovery

Jeremy Renner is focused on getting his health back on track — and he's giving fans an inside look into how he's doing it.

The Hawkeye star, 52, is updating his followers on his recovery methods — over a month and a half after his New Year's Day snowplow accident. In a new clip posted to his Instagram Stories, Renner details some of the work he's been doing on his road to recovery.

Jeremy Renner shows off a leg workout on his road to recovery. Jeremy Renner/Instagram

The video, soundtracked by the Beatles' 1968 hit "Lady Madonna," shows Renner's leg shaking, with stimulation devices attached to his calf and thigh.

"Electric stimulation workout," Renner wrote. "And muscle strength."

Renner continues to be open about his ongoing journey toward recovery after the January accident, where he was run over by a 14,300-lb. snowplow while helping a family member get a stuck vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before.

The incident took place in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nev. on New Year's Day, per police. Renner was taken to the hospital after the incident and "in critical but stable condition" at the time.

The movie star then went into surgery the following day, with sources confirming that he was "receiving excellent care" and in the company of his family.

In the following weeks, Renner detailed the steps he was taking to return to everyday life, from going home and continuing his recovery to giving a visual look at his efforts in an Instagram update on Jan. 21.

In that photo, Renner can be seen in a bed receiving what appears to be physical therapy.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular New Year's…Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," he wrote.

The Mayor of Kingstown star then said that he wanted "to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I...Much love and appreciation to you all."

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Renner concluded. "Love and blessings to you all."

Several of Renner's friends and costars have supported him on his recovery journey — including Chris Evans, who jokingly asked if anyone had "even checked the snowplow"; to Evangeline Lilly, who detailed an "intense" visit with him in February.

Lilly told Access that she had dropped by Renner's house and saw firsthand how he was doing amid his ongoing recovery.

"He was in a wheelchair," she described. "And when we made that movie [2008's The Hurt Locker], he was so young and he was full of verve, and I remember just being so impressed by him. What's so ironic is at that point I was like the 'celebrity cameo' on some level because I was on Lost, and I was like, 'Who's this kid?' "

Now, she said, her fellow Marvel star is a "legend," and she remarked on how "incredibly brave and strong" he is.

"He has recovered like a mo-fo," Lilly shared. "I walked in his house and got chicken skin, 'cause I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?' I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move."

"He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It's a miracle, a straight-up miracle."