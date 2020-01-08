Jeremy Renner Says Robert Downey Jr. Helped Him Celebrate 49th Birthday with a 'Song and Cake'

Jeremy Renner celebrated his birthday with the help of a good friend.

The Avengers: Endgame actor turned 49 on Tuesday and received a special shout-out from his costar Robert Downey Jr. who shared a photo of the two on his Instagram account.

“#happybirthday #jrenn @renner4real ,,, I’ll always have your back…,” Downey Jr., 54, wrote in the caption. “#mountainman #americanpicker #manabouttown #nopantsrenner #glassofwine #sayhellotree #jerimiahjohnson #throwback @avengers (📸 @jimmy_rich ) #seoul #korea.”

Renner commented on the post, writing, “Love you brother. Thank you for the song and cake last night !!! Made my week ❤️.”

Both stars worked together on last year’s Avengers: Endgame, which grossed $2.7 billion at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The new year is gearing up to be a big one for Renner. The actor will reprise his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye for the upcoming Marvel film What If…? which is filming this year and slated for 2021.

He will also have a spinoff series, Hawkeye, which will stream on Disney+ in 2021.

The series based around the Avengers marksman will focus on his relationship with young trainee Kate Bishop, which appears to be hinted at in the trailer for this month’s Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel and Disney aren’t ready to discuss the project yet, but sources told Entertainment Weekly in April it is now in development along with a show pairing Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. The Winter Soldier) and Anthony Jackie’s high-flying Falcon, and another focused on the trio of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany’s The Vision.