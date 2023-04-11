Jeremy Renner Walks and Dances with a Cane During First Talk Show Appearance Since Snowplow Accident

The Hawkeye star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed details of how bad his injuries were

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 11, 2023 10:12 AM

Jeremy Renner made his first late night show appearance on Monday since his snowplow accident.

Walking with a cane onto the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Academy Award nominee, 52, danced along to the show's music before taking his seat.

"If there was any question as to who the toughest Avenger was, that's settled now," host Jimmy Kimmel joked about the Marvel star.

Renner then went on to detail the New Year's Day incident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, when he tried to jump onto the snowplow to stop it from running over his nephew. "I got eaten up under the tracks," the actor recalled to Kimmel, adding it was "a very very bad way to start the year."

The actor told Kimmel the broken bone tally was somewhere in the "35 or so" region. "We kept discovering them as they were going along because they went from critical order of priority of what I'm going to die from or not. Six weeks later they were finding another break, another break," he remembered.

The Hawkeye star likened the snowplow to a "giant metal cookie roller" and said he was "very lucky" none of his vital organs were severely damaged. "My eye did pop out, that's weird," he said, adding he had a collapsed lung but "that's fine, I got another one."

Lying in his hospital bed for the lengthy recovery and getting calls from his Marvel costars and actor friends was when Renner realized just how bad his injuries were. "[They are] terrible actors, they couldn't hide the fact that I looked awful," he joked to Kimmel, but admitted it was their reactions that made him think, "I might not pull out of this."

Jeremy Renner in hospital
Jeremy Renner. Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Renner underwent multiple surgeries following the accident. He was initially left in "critical but stable condition" after his snowplow (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow.

Jeremy Renner Walks with a Cane During First Talk Show Appearance Since Snowplow Accident
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Family, fans, friends and colleagues, including several of Renner's Marvel costars, have rallied around the Hawkeye actor in the wake of his accident and the three months since.

Last week, Renner told Diane Sawyer that his The Hurt Locker costar Anthony Mackie "was there at my bedside in Reno" as he recovered from his injuries. He was also visited at home by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actress Evangeline Lilly.

