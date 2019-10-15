Jeremy Renner Accuses Ex-Wife of Sharing His Nudes with Their Custody Evaluator: Report

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty; Greg Doherty/Getty

The custody fight between Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco continues, with Renner accusing his ex-wife of sharing his nudes and being “obsessed” with his sex life, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Renner and Pacheco, who welcomed 6-year-old daughter Ava in 2013 and were briefly married in 2014, are in the midst of a custody battle after Pacheco filed for sole custody with monitored visits for Renner.

RELATED: Inside Jeremy Renner’s Explosive Split from Ex-Wife: From Drug Allegations to Sole Custody Fight

On Tuesday, TMZ reported Renner’s latest claims against Pacheco, including her sending nudes they shared when they were together to their lawyers and the custody evaluator “for no other purpose than to cause me extreme embarrassment.”

According to TMZ, Renner also alleged in a new court filing that Pacheco is obsessed with his sex life and the sex lives of those in his orbit. The actor says her obsession extends to her alleged sexually explicit sculptures, which expose their daughter to “such dark, graphic, sexual material on a daily basis,” per the actor.

Renner previously accused Pacheco of having psychological problems, according to TMZ, and asked the court to limit her time with their daughter until she gets treatment.

PEOPLE has reached out to both of their lawyers for comments.

The claims come one day after Pacheco filed multiple claims against the Avengers star, alleging he threatened to kill her and one time stuck a gun in his mouth and shot into the ceiling while Ava was in her room, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Pacheco, 28, also accuses Renner, 48, of drug use and leaving cocaine on a bathroom counter where Ava could reach, per the outlet.

RELATED: Jeremy Renner’s Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco Seeking Sole Custody of Their Daughter Ava, 6

Renner’s lawyer said Pacheco’s allegations were “one-sided” in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” his lawyer said. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Renner and Pacheco quietly tied the knot in 2014, and Pacheco filed for divorce later that year. The Canadian actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.