Jeremy Renner Accuses His Ex-Wife of Misappropriating Almost $50,000 from Daughter's Trust Fund

Jeremy Renner is accusing his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco of misappropriating their daughter's trust fund for her own personal use.

In court documents filed last Tuesday and obtained by PEOPLE, the actor, 49, alleged Pacheco, 29, had transferred nearly $50,000 in less than two years from their 7-year-old daughter Ava's trust fund account.

"In an email to Mr. Renner’s business manager, Jeffrey Jacobs, dated April 23, 2019, [Pacheco] admitted transferring funds from the minor’s trust account to her personal account in violation of the Court’s Order, stating: 'The money transfers to my bank were to keep my afloat/provide [the minor] Christmas presents/birthday gift bags and essentials for her bday party - after all my savings were spent on lawyers/child custody evaluator,'" the court documents read.

Pacheco allegedly made another transfer that same month from Ava's trust fund to her personal checking account for an amount over $10,000.

A lawyer for Pacheco did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"[Pacheco told] Jacobs in an email eight months later, 'Please note the number of $10,701.40 was taken out of this account to pay my property taxes for 6 months. Once again this year like the past years, mine and [A.R.]’s savings have been drained from attorney fees,'" the court documents read.

Renner also alleged in the filing that Pacheco used $20,000 from the trust fund to pay her attorney's fees in August 2019, followed by a $12,000 transfer from the trust to her personal checking account in September to pay off attorney's fees.

Renner and Pacheco came to a child support agreement in April 2018, in which the Avengers actor agreed to deposit payments into his daughter’s trust fund solely for the purpose of paying for “all education-related expenses (tuition, tutors, books, uniforms, activities and the like); extracurricular activities; summer school or camp; childcare; and uncovered medical and dental expenses,” according to court documents.

The agreement stipulates that Renner’s yearly payments will not exceed $200,000 — but any amount over that limit will go into the trust fund. Any leftover money from the trust fund will be available to Ava when she turns 27.

Pacheco and Renner quietly married in 2014 after welcoming their daughter the year before. Months after tying the knot, the two split in December 2014 with Pacheco filing for divorce.

Their split has been contentious. In September 2019, Pacheco filed a request for sole legal and physical custody of Ava with the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. She is also asking for monitored visitation when Renner is with their daughter.

Pacheco accused Renner of threatening to kill her in court documents obtained by TMZ in October 2019. The Canadian actress also claimed Renner one time stuck a gun in his mouth and shot into the ceiling while Ava was in her room, and used drugs and left cocaine on the bathroom counter where their daughter could reach it, the outlet reported.

Renner’s lawyer said Pacheco’s allegations were "one-sided" in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.