Add I Still Believe to the list of movies hitting streaming and digital platforms early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Just two weeks after its release in theaters, the faith-based drama following the life of singer Jeremy Camp will be available on premium VOD for home viewing on March 27. I Still Believe stars KJ Apa and Britt Robertson as Camp and his young love Melissa Henning.

The movie follows the story of Camp and Henning, the woman he met in Bible study who turned into his great love. Less than four months after marrying the woman he expected to spend his life with, she died from ovarian cancer at age 21. Camp was 23 at the time of her death.

“It’s the most painful part of my life,” Camp, now 42, previously told PEOPLE. “I believed that she was going to be healed and we would have this long story together.”

Up until Henning’s death in 2001, Camp had always been confident in his Christian faith — he at one point considered going into ministry, and realized his passion for music when he started writing accompaniments for worship with his father Tom and for his own. After Henning’s death, Camp tried to find strength in what she’d told him from her hospital bed.

“She said, ‘If one life is changed by what I go through, it’s all worth it,’” Camp recalled to PEOPLE of his late wife’s hope that just one person would be inspired to accept faith into their life.

Camp, struggling with his pain and frustration in God, wrote it into the song, “I Still Believe,” which served as the title of the film, based on Camp’s 2013 memoir.

I Still Believe follows the route of recent releases like Birds of Prey, Frozen II, Onward, Emma., The Invisible Man and Ben Affleck‘s The Way Back. All of those movies are hitting digital platforms months ahead of schedule as movie theaters around the world close to combat the outbreak.

