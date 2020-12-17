Star Wars Actor Jeremy Bulloch, the Original Boba Fett, Dies at 75

The actor, who had suffered Parkinson's disease, died in London Thursday following "health complications"

Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who first brought Boba Fett to life in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. He was 75.

Bulloch died in London Thursday following "health complications," an announcement of his death on the actor's website said. Bulloch had suffered from Parkinson's disease.

"He spent his final weeks in the wonderful care of staff at St George's Hospital in Tooting, close to the house where he and his wife Maureen had lived together for more than fifty years," the statement said. "Maureen and two of his sons, Jamie and Robbie, were with him during his final days."

Bulloch joined the Star Wars franchise in 1980's Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, starring as bounty hunter Boba Fett — a character that would go on to become a fan favorite. Bulloch reappeared as Fett in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and then as Captain Colton in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

Image zoom Jeremy Bulloch as Boba Fett | Credit: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

"Jeremy had a long and happy life as an actor and was best known for his roles in the films Summer Holiday, Star Wars and James Bond; TV series the Newcomers, Doctor Who, Agony and Robin of Sherwood, and several West End theatre productions," the statement on Bulloch's website said.

"Away from the screen Jeremy was a talented footballer and cricketer," the statement added. "He also supported a number of charities including Great Ormond Street Hospital who saved his granddaughter's life."

"He was devoted to his wife, three sons and ten grandchildren, who all love him dearly and will miss him terribly."

In 2018, Bulloch decided to "hang up the Fett helmet" and stop attending conventions, saying in a statement on his website that the role of Boba Fett "changed the entire direction of my life in such a wonderful way."

"Dear Friends, It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to stop attending conventions and hang up the Fett helmet," the actor wrote. "It has not been an easy decision to make."

"In 1979 I was called onto the set of Empire Strikes Back to play Boba Fett, and since that day it has changed the entire direction of my life in such a wonderful way. It has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to inspire so many generations of Star Wars fans. I have had over 20 years of travelling with my wife Maureen to some amazing countries and have met so many wonderful fans. Thank you all so much and we will miss you all."