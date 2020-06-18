Jenny Slate stars as an artist seeking to escape in The Sunlit Night

Jenny Slate Plays an Artist Who Ventures to Norway in Majestic Trailer for The Sunlit Night

Jenny Slate's latest role is taking her far from home.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the first trailer for The Sunlit Night, Slate stars as Frances, an aspiring artist from New York who finds herself traveling to Norway to apprentice under a master painter, Nils Auermann (Fridtjov Såheim), after her boyfriend breaks up with her and her parents announce their separation.

"I would just like to get out of here," Frances says as she makes the journey to the Arctic Circle.

Excited to meet her new mentor, Frances tells Auermann, "It's amazing to be your apprentice."

Stopping her in her tracks, Auermann says, "You do not use the word 'amazing,' OK? This is hard work, you're going to hate it."

As she grows accustomed to her surroundings, and the backbreaking work of being an apprentice, Frances meets the locals, including two American ex-pats, Haldor (Zach Galifianakis) who has devoted his life to reenacting Viking stories, and Yasha (Alex Sharp), who has traveled to Norway to exact his father’s last wish to be buried in a Viking funeral.

The movie is adapted from a novel of the same name by Rebecca Dinerstein Knight, and also stars Gillian Anderson.

The film premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival where Slate told The Hollywood Reporter, "I’m often drawn to characters who do have a certain loneliness because they see the world in a specific way but aren’t encouraged in how to figure out how to express it."