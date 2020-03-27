Jenny Slate Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her Fiancé Ben Shattuck: 'My Cosmic Twin'

Image zoom Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck Jenny Slate/instagram

Jenny Slate is wishing her fiancé a happy birthday!

The actress and comedian, 38, shared a sweet birthday tribute to Ben Shattuck on her Instagram account on Thursday, just one day after she celebrated her own birthday.

“Happy Birthday to a kooky MA prince, the man called @benshattuck_art who has his birthday one day after my own and who has made my life extremely good and fun and who is my cosmic twin,” Slate wrote in the caption.

She added, “You are the most excellent, Ben Shattuck, and so is your mustache. Hubba HUBBBBBBAAAAAAA.”

Slate shared a sweet photograph of the two with Shattuck, an art curator, staring at the camera as the Venom actress gazed up at him. Shattuck shared photos of his birthday, showing off a straw hat made for him by his mother.

“A normal birthday: “social distancing hats” made by my mom (rushes, straw hat) … and the sweetest suite of gardening books from my one-day-apart birthday buddy @jennyslate 💕💕💕,” he wrote in the caption.

For her own birthday on Wednesday, Slate shared photographs of yellow daffodils she received from Shattuck as well as “quarantine-safe paper airplanes” made by her “sweet future mom-in-law.”

“Hello Earth. I am glad to be here, during all and any times. Here are some birthday daffodils that @benshattuck_art picked for me, and some quarantine-safe paper airplanes that my sweet future mom-in-law THREW THROUGH OUR BATHROOM WINDOW,” Slate wrote in the caption. “Earthlings, I love you so much. I am glad so glad to be here today and so grateful for all the days I’ve had before this one.”

Slate and Shattuck were first spotted getting close in January 2019 at the Sundance Film Festival. The two were photographed having dinner together, with Shattuck captured kissing Slate on the forehead.

The couple announced their engagement months later in September with Instagram posts shared to their respective accounts.

“He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going,” Slate shared alongside a slide show of pictures of their trip.

Shattuck wrote, “In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me. 🌈❤️🍾Here she is in front of a door the color of her soul. In LA / MA / Holland / Belgium / France thank you @jennyslate and UP UP UP to more adventures 🌸🌸🌸.”

Shattuck serves as gallery director and lead curator for the Dedee Shattuck Gallery, which is owned by his mother. The gallery’s website describes him as a writer and painter and says he graduated from Cornell University as well as the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.