Jenny Slate and Charlie Day star as two newly single friends who try their best to win back their exes

Jenny Slate and Charlie Day Navigate Breakups Together in I Want You Back Trailer

Jenny Slate and Charlie Day are unlucky in love in the trailer for their new rom-com, I Want You Back.

The two star as Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate), two newly single strangers who meet in a stairwell shortly after they've each been dumped by their significant others on the same weekend. Peter has been broken up with by Anne (Gina Rodriguez), while Emma's relationship has ended with Noah (Scott Eastwood).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You have mascara all over your face," Peter tells a tearful Emma, while she replies, "You actually have, like, a piece of toilet paper.. or something?"

I Want You Back Credit: Amazon Prime Video

After their chance meeting, they become fast friends, and Peter proposes an idea: "Whenever we're feeling like we just can't take it anymore, let's call each other."

Their partnership eventually turns into a pact when they decide to help each other win back their exes.

The film's official description reads, "Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after and horrified at the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back."

The description continues, "Each will do whatever it takes to put an end to their exes' new relationships and send them running back to their arms."

I Want You Back Credit: Amazon Prime Video

In the new trailer for the rom-com, Peter and Emma try their best to rekindle their past relationships, with Emma planning to "seduce Anne's boyfriend" and Peter trying his best to "friendship seduce" Noah by becoming one of his personal training clients.

Along with Day and Slate, I Want You Back also stars Isabel May, Jami Gertz, Manny Jacinto and Clark Backo. The rom-com comes from the team behind This Is Us and Love, Simon, and is directed by Jason Orley, who previously worked on Big Time Adolescence.