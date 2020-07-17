Jenny Slate Says She Accidentally Invited a Complete Stranger to Her Wedding: It's 'So Awkward'

Jenny Slate cordially invited a complete stranger to her wedding by accident.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the Sunlit Night actress, 38, shared how she wound up inviting the wrong person to her nuptials, currently postponed due to the pandemic.

Slate, who announced her engagement to art curator Ben Shattuck in September, said a simple typo mistakenly excluded a close friend from an e-vite, instead landing in the inbox of someone she'd never met.

"We just wanted to send out an email invitation rather than one that has 50 pieces of paper and confetti and stuff and you just probably throw away," she explained. "So we sent out an email, and there was one of my friends, who's like a good friend of mine, and I was just like, 'Oh, it's just this name @gmail,' put her on the list and then ... didn't hear back from my friend."

"I was like, 'Hey, can you guys come to the wedding?' and she's like, 'Oh, we just thought maybe it was small and we weren't invited,' and I was like, 'No, you're invited, gosh, check your spam.'"

Slate said when she double checked the original email, she had slightly "messed up" the email address by one letter. The Obvious Child actress laughed that her personal details made it to an unknowing stranger.

"Not only was it like, 'Jenny and Ben, June 2020! Save the date!' — it was like a picture of me and Ben being like, 'We are Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck and we live here, this is our home address!'" she said.

"I'm not trying to assume that this lady is a fan or knows who I am," added Slate, "but if she does, she knows where I live, and that we were gonna get married at our house and blah blah blah."

When it came time to send around an announcement to their guests alerting them that the ceremony was on hold due to the ongoing pandemic, Slate debated whether to send the followup to her accidental invite.

"I didn't send it to her because I just felt so awkward about it," she joked. "... I don't even know who she is. Although, except, I do, because then I was like 'Who is this lady that I invited?' and when I looked her up on the internet, she likes to wear top hats like a lot — like often she'll wear a top hat in some of her pictures."

Slate then got creative imagining what it would be like if the woman arrived to her would-be wedding event.

"On the day we were supposed to get married — because I knew she hadn't received the 'sorry we're not getting married anymore' — I had this weird fantasy that maybe she would show up," she said. "And in my fantasy she's in a long, white stretch limo, she comes out wearing like a Jamiroquai top hat, and she's like, 'Let's get this party farted!' and she's funny."

Added Slate: "And I'm like, 'Yes! You're the best, I knew I should have invited you all along."

Recalling her fiancé's proposal in France in September, Slate wrote on Instagram that her response was a no-brainer.