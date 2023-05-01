Jenny Mollen Says She Was Assaulted While Getting a Massage in 2020: 'I Trusted Him'

The author and mother of two said she was the victim of a "slow and subtle assault" during a trip to a spa in New York City in February 2020

By
Published on May 1, 2023 11:14 AM
Jenny Mollen attends "The Subject" New York premiere
Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Jenny Mollen says she was assaulted during a massage appointment.

In an essay on Substack titled "Tell Me a Time You Were Molested," the 43-year-old writer and wife of Jason Biggs claimed that she was the victim of a "slow and subtle assault" by a massage therapist during an 80-minute treatment at a spa in New York City back in February 2020.

"I'd been invited to the millennial spa for a comped massage and an adaptogen infused latte with the understanding that I would talk favorably about the experience on social media," Mollen wrote.

After a seemingly "innocuous" start, Mollen said the treatment then took a turn and became inappropriate.

"Despite his initial comments about respecting my space and modesty, the therapist didn't try to avoid my glutes nor did he seem self-conscious about getting too close to my breasts," the mother of two wrote. "He prodded me with fingers that felt as wide as Olive Garden breadsticks and contorted me into various positions, folding me in half like I was some kind of Magician's assistant. I wasn't uncomfortable with his forwardness. If anything, I was relieved that he wasn't holding back and optimistic that he would have the strength to dig this one particularly burdensome knot out of my right trap."

She continued, "His touch, while potentially sensual under other circumstances, felt innocuous. How could it not be?"

Mollen said she soon realized that it was not a typical massage not long after, however.

Jenny Mollen attends the POPSUGAR Play/ground at Pier 94
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"After draping my arms around his shoulders, the therapist tipped me backwards, holding me like one of those damsels in distress on the cover of romance novels," she wrote. "I remember trying to keep my lips sealed so as not to breathe stale espresso into his face when I felt one of his hands move from my stomach to the gap between my breasts. 'Can I touch here?' he half-whispered, sitting me back up and moving his hands over my breasts."

"I trusted him. I had no reason not to," she continued. "Moments later, I was lying back down on the table without my sheet to cover me. The therapist continued stroking and rubbing my chest when suddenly his hand moved to my vagina. What was happening was wrong, but not in a violent obvious way where I would feel justified in calling to my mother. It was a slow and subtle assault that I felt somehow complicit in."

"'Can I touch here?' he might have asked, already starting to masturbate me," Mollen added. "Frozen in shock, I thought I was hallucinating. I struggled to speak when suddenly his lips were on mine and his tongue was in my mouth. I turned my head away and cupped my hand over my face as he moved down my neck and started licking my nipple."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the man tried to remove her underwear, Mollen said she spoke up. "'No…uh. I… can't I'm married.' I declined, politely as if my committed relationship was the only thing standing between us. I wanted to extricate but I also didn't want to offend for fear of retribution," she explained.

Mollen said the therapist then "immediately stopped and launched into an apology."

Jenny Mollen attends Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Money
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In the hallway following the treatment, the man and Mollen made small talk, where she said they discovered they were both the parents of two boys.

"'I have to be extra careful to make sure I'm not raising two little rapists,' he sighed with zero irony," Mollen wrote. "'Sorry again about all that.' He said, the way a waiter would if he'd accidentally knocked over your drink."

Later, Mollen detailed that she visited a police station to learn more about pressing charges, which she eventually did not.

"'Why didn't you say, 'no' when he made a move? Why didn't you scream for help? Why didn't you run away?' I asked myself over and over," Mollen added of processing her response to the man's assault.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney and Fiance Jonathan Davino Step Out Amid Rumors of a Split in New York City
Sydney Sweeney Steps Out with Fiancé Jonathan Davino in N.Y.C.
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo Lobbies for National Latino Museum: 'Big Thing I Want to Do Before I Die' (Exclusive)
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted leaving Carbone and heading to Pergola while enjoying a night out in NYC. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted leaving Carbone and heading to Pergola while enjoying a night out in NYC. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Enjoy Dinner Together in N.Y.C. amid Rumored Romance
Chrissy Teigen attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Chrissy Teigen Attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner with John Legend After Illness
Mark Wahlberg arrives for the premiere of 'Transformers: The Last Knight' at Civic Opera Building on June 20, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois
Mark Wahlberg Says His Kids Are 'Thriving' After Move From L.A. to Las Vegas: 'It's Been Great'
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - “Glee” costars Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale are all smiles as they reunite during a fun stroll in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. Dianna sported a make-up free look in a stylish red leather jacket. Pictured: Dianna Agron, Kevin McHale BACKGRID USA 28 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
'Glee' Reunion! Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale Pal Around During N.Y.C. Stroll — See the Photos!
Chris Pratt Jokes About Delivering Marvel's First F-Bomb: 'Take That, Samuel L. Jackson!'
Chris Pratt Jokes About Delivering Marvel's First 'F-Bomb': 'Take That, Samuel L. Jackson!'
Eva Green on the red carpet at the International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia
Eva Green Wins $1 Million Lawsuit Over Scrapped Movie After 'Painful' Trial: 'I Stood My Ground'
zendaya
Zendaya Says First-Ever Date Was an Unknowing Sneak Peek into Her Future: 'I Consider Myself Honored'
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater were spotted for the first time hugging each other as they take a romantic stroll in New York City.
Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater Are 'Friendly,' Says Source: 'Nothing Romantic Going On' (Exclusive)
Ana Walshe Rollout
Ana Walshe's Husband Killed Her Because He Thought She Was Having an Affair, Prosecutor Alleges
Naomi Watts shows off what appears to be an engagement ring outside the Greenwich Hotel while walking her dog in New York City. Naomi then appears to hide the ring by covering it with her cellphone.
Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Engaged? Actress Spotted with Diamond on Ring Finger in N.Y.C.
Peacock escaped from Bronx Zoo
Escaped Peacock Returns to Bronx Zoo Hours After Biting Man on the Street: 'I Thought I Was High'
Four seriously hurt after car crashes into N.Y. school bus
9 People Injured After Unlicensed Teen Driver Crashes Car Head-on into School Bus in N.Y.
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Actress Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox arrive at the White House on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee for a State Dinner. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie and Son Maddox Attend State Dinner with President Biden and South Korean President
Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister for First Time
Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister Born with Rare Condition for First Time: 'So Emotional'