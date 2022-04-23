Jenny Mollen Jokes She's Not Sure If She's Legally Married to Jason Biggs on Their 14th Anniversary

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcqoqTFvVEJ/ jennymollen Verified 14 years ago, two people who'd known each other for only 9 months drove to a Calabasas fedEx Kinkos in their pajamas and got married. Who knows if that FedEx was even real or a figment of our imaginations or if the woman who married us was a licensed justice of the peace or just some down on her luck actress looking to make a quick 300 bucks. We may never know if our union is truly recognized by the state of California or if what happened that Earth Day wasn't just some psychedelic mushroom trip but what has come out of it has been mind bending, life altering and nothing short of a miracle. Happy Anniversary, Jason fucking Biggs. Thank you for taking this trip w me. (Ps. Do you think this is a cute pic of you? My editors said no. But I really want to use it in the @dictatorlunches book. I know you sort of have only half your neck but I insisted you would be fine with it. As a precaution I figured this would be a good way to gage your thoughts. So.... what do you think? Edited · 1h

Credit: jennymollen/Instagram