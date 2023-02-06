Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. to Reunite in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel: Reports

I Know What You Did Last Summer is back to sink its hook into horror.

Another sequel is in development from Sony Pictures that will see the return of two stars from the original 1997 film and its 1998 sequel: Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., according to Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

Sony Pictures had no comment when reached by PEOPLE, while reps for Hewitt, 43, and Prinze, 46, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from PEOPLE.

The upcoming installment will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge), with a script from Leah McKendrick, per Deadline and Variety.

Neal H. Moritz, who co-produced the first two films — as well as the direct-to-video I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006), which did not feature any of the original stars — is in talks to return as producer on the new sequel, the outlets report.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997). Courtesy Everett Collection

Directed by Jim Gillespie, the original film famously starred Hewitt, Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Johnny Galecki and Bridgette Wilson Sampras.

The movies followed a group of teenagers who are stalked by a hook-wielding killer one year after they accidentally killed a man on their high-school-graduation night and tried to cover it up.

Aside from its 1998 and 2006 film sequels, I Know What You Did Last Summer — itself based on a 1973 novel of the same name — also spawned a television series that ran for one season on Prime Video back in fall 2021.

Amid the show's release, Hewitt, Prinze, Gellar, 45, and Phillippe, 48, crashed a virtual New York Comic Con panel to surprise the cast of the TV reboot.

"If they'd asked me years ago what I thought about [a TV series], I would have of course said, 'What are you waiting for, huh?! What are you waiting for?!' " Hewitt joked, referencing her final-girl character Julie James' iconic ad-libbed line.

RELATED VIDEO: What Would It Take for Freddie Prinze Jr. to Make Another I Know What You Did Last Summer?

Prinze, who played Julie's love interest Ray Bronson in the first two films, shared with his Twitter followers in January of last year that he was hoping to film another scary movie decades after he appeared in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

"I've wanted to make another horror movie ever since IKWYDLS wrapped," Prinze wrote. "Never found the right one but I think this year it's gonna happen."

When a fan asked if he was considering a reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, the actor replied, "Noooooo. Something new."

After another fan commented, "Oh you're doing a movie on the last 2 years of our lives? Word," Prinze joked, "Just what we need. To relive it!"