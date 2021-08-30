Jennifer Lopez's Mom Makes Surprise Cameo in Ben Affleck's Funny Ad for Sports Betting App

Lopez's mom Lupe appears in the new ad for a sports betting app directed by Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is having fun at the slots!

Rodríguez, who goes by Lupe, makes a funny cameo in Ben Affleck's new ad for WynnBET, a mobile sports betting and iGaming app from Wynn Resorts.

In the ad, which debuted on Monday and was directed by Affleck, Rodríguez is seen amping herself up at the slot machines.

"Come on, Lupe! You can do this girl," she tells herself. "Just like the slots in St. Louis."

Affleck, 49, walks past her as as he says [quietly] to himself, "St. Louis?"

The ad features several other A-listers such as Shaquille O'Neal, Melvin Gregg and other sports betting enthusiasts.

The video comes two months after Affleck and Rodríguez were spotted filming the project together in Las Vegas.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "Lupe was there to film a fun cameo."

Affleck's spot comes as Lopez, 52, settles into her life with Affleck in Los Angeles. The couple has been spending more and more time together and with their families. The two recently took a trip together to the Magic Castle in L.A alongside their respective children.

A source told PEOPLE, "Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids."

Following their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez, 46, and Ana de Armas, 33, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in late April. They originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.