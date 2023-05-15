Jennifer Lopez Wishes Mom Guadalupe a Happy Mother's Day: 'The Lupinator'

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez on Sunday with an epic video montage.

"#HappyMothersDay Mommy! This is the Lupinator in a nutshell 😎😂💛," Lopez, 53, captioned the Instagram reel of mother-daughter moments highlighting the 77-year-old Puerto-Rican born beauty.

Included in the video were milestone moments Guadalupe celebrated with her daughter, such as the superstar's 2013 ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, joining her on The View, and coming up on stage to sing "Sweet Caroline" with her at 2021's Vax Live concert.

"It doesn't matter if it's my show, it's her show," Lopez said in the footage full of hugs, booty shakes and birthday cakes, acknowledging how her proud mom shares in every single one of her honors.

Guadalupe made Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie laugh during her May 3 appearance when she said that she always "knew" her daughter would get back together with Ben Affleck, whom Lopez married last year after calling off their engagement in 2004. Guadalupe even noted that she had "prayed" for it to happen.

Lopez reacted to the comments on Wednesday while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie The Mother. "It's so funny, she never said that to me," the actress said Wednesday. "We never spoke about it, no, no."

"She really loved him when we were together before, so maybe deep down," Lopez added to the outlet. "I don't know."

As for her own experience with motherhood, Lopez said she became a "better mother" while working on her latest project, which premiered Friday on Netflix.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I honestly think that during this movie, I became a better mother," she told guests at the N.Y.C. screening of The Mother on Thursday at The Whitby Hotel in New York City. "Because it made me really think about a lot of things as it pertained to my child and what I wanted them to know, what I wanted them to learn and who I wanted to be to them."

"And what it meant to really be Mom to not babies anymore, but to little adults," she added.

Lopez, shares 15-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel with ex-husband Marc Anthony.